Peacemaker Princess Kate 'On Mission to Save Broken Prince Harry': 'She's Worried Sick About Frozen-Out Royal'
Kate Middleton has launched a mission to save Prince Harry.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Princess of Wales believes Harry is "emotionally broken" and now wants to reconcile with the royal renegade. Royal insiders claimed she's even willing to forgive and forget the vicious attacks he and wife Meghan Markle made in the wake of their move to California if it means bringing the royal family back together.
While Middleton, 42, is in the throes of her cancer battle, she's said to be deeply worried about the drama with her brother-in-law – and is desperately trying to convince husband Prince William to join her in making peace with Harry.
Royal insiders said: "Kate is worried sick about Harry and willing to risk the wrath of her husband and the Firm to do what she believes is the right thing."
"She pushing for forgiveness and worries the royals are being too harsh."
Sources explained the 42-year-old mother-of-three has always had a soft spot for Harry, even amid the royal rift, but has been kept in the dark about any developments in the ongoing feud due to her health concerns.
Palace sources revealed: "Kate has been shielded from the increasing drama with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for quite a while now because people just don't want to stress her out as she deals with her health."
"But she doesn't want to be out of the loop anymore."
Despite palace efforts to shield Middleton from ongoing drama between Harry, William and King Charles III, Middleton is said to have read up about all that's transpired while she's been away undergoing cancer treatment. Sources claimed she's "very concerned" over what she's learned.
Insiders said: "Kate looks at Harry and she sees a lost soul."
"She's still incredibly fond of him and saddened that it's come to this situation where he's completely cut himself off from the whole family and there now seems to be this wall that can't be broken down."
According to royal insiders, Harry's broken appearance in a recent interview with CBS, in which he and Markle spoke about the dangers of online bullying, shocked Middleton.
The source said: "He looked really out of it and unsure of himself and left Meghan to speak for them."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harry's been feuding with his family since he trashed his family in his 2021 memoir, Spare.
Although Harry disparaged William in the book – writing about an alleged brawl he had with his older brother – Middleton is apparently willing to forgive his shortcomings and accept him back into the family.
The insider explained: "Kate realizes Harry made some poor choices, but he's still a part of this family and needs them now more than ever."
"It's something she really wants William to try and fix, but he's refusing and is adamant traitor Harry deserves no mercy, that anything they do will just be manipulated by him and Meghan."
Insiders added: "In William's view, the best course is to keep quiet, keep away from them and get on with their lives."
Regardless of her husband's feelings on the matter, Middleton is said to be "very much opposed to that way of thinking".
The source added: "As far as she's concerned, life's too short for grudges. She's pushing William to give peace a chance with his brother and stop this ugly feud and that's not going down well with him at all."
"If William doesn't get on board and make things right, Kate's determined to make the first move and defy her husband to make peace. Enough is enough."
