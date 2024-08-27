Peacemaker Princess Kate 'On Mission to Save Broken Prince Harry': 'She's Worried Sick About Frozen-Out Royal'

While Middleton, 42, is in the throes of her cancer battle, she's said to be deeply worried about the drama with her brother-in-law – and is desperately trying to convince husband Prince William to join her in making peace with Harry.

Royal insiders said: "Kate is worried sick about Harry and willing to risk the wrath of her husband and the Firm to do what she believes is the right thing."

"She pushing for forgiveness and worries the royals are being too harsh."