Home > Celebrity > Kate Middleton Kate Middleton Desperately Fighting Back From Cancer to Save Monarchy: 'She's Planning to Be at Prince William's Side in New York for Earth Summit' Source: MEGA Kate Middleton is very excited to attend her husband's climate conference and will use the brief vacation to soak in all the New York City sites. By: Jack Hobbs Aug. 23 2024, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kate Middleton is planning to make another public appearance after being diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer earlier this year. RadarOnline.com can reveal the Princess of Wales plans to be at her husband's side when he attends the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York on September 24.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton is reportedly planning to attend her husband's climate change conference in New York next month.

A source said: "Kate is very excited to be getting back in the swing of royal duties." According to the insider, being able to stand next to Prince William, 42, and raise awareness about climate change "means the world to her".

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sources close to the princess say she is excited to be getting out and about in the Big Apple.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources also said the trip to the Big Apple will be a nice respite for Middleton, 42, who is reportedly looking forward to spending time with her husband outside of their royal duties. The source said: "They've been craving the chance to get away and have some fun, so this is the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Article continues below advertisement

"Being away from the kids and holed up in a ritzy hotel will be a treat, plus they love New York and its energy." The last time the royal couple were in New York, Middleton was pregnant with Princess Charlotte, now 9.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sources also said both Kate and William are excited to spend time together away from their three children.

Article continues below advertisement

Those closest to Middleton said the princess doesn't want to be holed up wherever she and her husband stay. They said: "She'd like to see more of the Big Apple."

Article continues below advertisement

The insider continued, health permitting, Middleton would also like to "take some time out when they're not working and go sightseeing, perhaps do some shopping and soak up the atmosphere and culture". They added: "She plans to work with at least two stylists so she has a good range of choices."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA According to Middleton's friends, the Princess of Wales really needs the outing.

Article continues below advertisement

Friends of the princess are reportedly telling insiders Kate "needs this more than anything". As RadarOnline.com reported, Middleton is looking at scaling back her royal duties after getting her being diagnosed with cancer in February.

Article continues below advertisement

According to royal insiders, the senior royal family member has was forced to "reevaluate" her role – and she concluded she "may never return" fully to her duties. Despite joining her husband, their three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, 6 – and her in-laws King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles at Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour, Middleton remains in the middle of a health crisis.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: By: MEGA Middleton's cancer diagnosis has forced her to reevaluate her role as a senior member of the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

Journalist Dan Wootton wrote: "Catherine remains seriously unwell, is continuing her chemotherapy treatment and, while she is very conscious of her role, her priorities have understandably changed significantly." Royal expert and biographer Robert Jobson agreed with the statement.

Article continues below advertisement

Jobson said: "She is making a solid recovery. But we're going to have to look at this in a different way going forward. "In the past people have said, 'When will she be going back to work? Is she going to be full-time in the autumn?' I don't think so. She's going to have to pick and choose how she completes her comeback. If there is a comeback in that form anyway." Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Powered by RedCircle