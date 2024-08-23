Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump

Rising CNN Star Blasted for Not Grilling Top Democrat Over His 'Lie' About Donald Trump's 'Bigotry and Hate-Spreading'

Source: MEGA

Emerging CNN star Kaitlan Collins blasted for not questioning Josh Shapiro's comments about Donald Trump.

By:

Aug. 23 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

CNN's Kaitlan Collins is being called out by conservatives for not questioning Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's claims about Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump.

RadarOnline.com reveals the backlash comes after her interview with him from the floor of the Democratic National Convention earlier this week.

Source: @JustinBaragona/X

Collins asked Shapiro about Trump's claims that antisemitism led to him being passed over for Tim Walz as Kamala Harris' running mate.

Shapiro said: "Donald Trump has absolutely no credibility to speak on that issue.

"He is a person who has acted bigoted, he is a person who spreads hate."

Shapiro then brought up Trump's reaction to the 2017 Charlottesville riot.

At the time Trump said "there are good people on both sides" in response to neo-Nazis chanting "Jews will not replace us."

Governor Shapiro said: "There were not good people on both sides!"

cnn star blasted not grilling democrat lie donald trump
Source: By: MEGA

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro speaking at the DNC.

Collins' reaction – or lack thereof – to Shapiro's comments quickly went viral with many slamming the emerging CNN star for not pushing back on his claims.

John LeFevre wrote: "Here's Gov. Josh Shapiro knowingly and intentionally repeating the Charlottesville lie to paint Donald Trump as a 'bigot'. @kaitlancollins - who is quick to push back on Republicans - does nothing to correct him. This is not journalism."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Phillip Terzian added: 'Our journalistic expectations for @kaitlancollins and her employer are inevitably low: It's cable TV. But for how long will this absolute falsehood be tolerated by people pretending to be journalists?'

While a third questioned Collins' actions after a recent appearance on Stephen Colbert's show.

"This is why the entire Colbert audience laughed when he said that CNN is 'objective.'"

Source: @Y_itsniko/X

The Charlottesville riots dominated the new cycle when it happened, with Trump's comments taking center stage.

When a reporter asked Trump if he would condemn the neo-Nazis who marched with tiki torches he made the "both sides" gaffe.

cnn star blasted not grilling democrat lie donald trump
Source: By: MEGA

Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance has also been known to go viral with his controversial comments.

Trump infamously replied: "Excuse me, excuse me. They didn't put themselves – and you had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides."

In a press conference days after the riot, Trump said neo-Nazis and white nationalists should be totally condemned.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

