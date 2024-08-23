Straight-Shooting Democrat Strategist Eats Up CNN Reporter Who Scolded Him for Saying 'Preachy Females' Have Ruined His Party: 'I Don’t Care!'
James Carville found himself on the defense when a CNN anchor questioned his statement from earlier this year about how "preachy females" could be ruining the Democratic Party.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Carville told a reporter such women were telling people how to live their lives with a message he referred to as "too feminine".
CNN anchor Sara Snider suggested the Democratic strategist was "lambasted" for the comment he made in March, asking him if the comment had come back up during the Democratic National Convention – which featured strong women like Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, and Hillary Clinton.
Carville, 79, simply stated: "I don't care."
He also said he is a "provocateur" trying to get the Democrats' attention while also trying to solve the party's problems.
Carville continued: "How do I do that? Do I tell Maureen Dowd of The New York Times that a close analysis of the regression group indicates that we had insufficient support among American males? No one is going to remember that.
"So if I say something like, 'Our culture has too many preachy females in it,' you know what? Everybody remembers it. And the thing about me, I don't care."
But Carville, who was a strategist for former President Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential run, also had some nice things to say about the Harris campaign.
He said: "I think that the vice president's campaign was listening to what people like me were saying, that the party's messaging needed to have a little more male language and male contrast and examples."
He also pointed to the addition of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as Harris' running mate as a sign he was being heard.
Carville added: "That's one of the things that I'm really about, that in this convention, I think we're getting it."
While Joe Biden was still running, Carville made headlines when he claimed there were too many "preachy females" in the party.
He said: "Don't drink beer. Don't watch football. Don't eat hamburgers. This is not good for you.
"The message is too feminine.
The comment seemingly was taking a shot at "The Squad" – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib to name a few – female politicians who tend to lean to the left side of the party.
He also complained "woke stuff is killing us" and some on the left were speaking in a language most Americans did not understand.
Carville has been making the rounds on the heels of the Democratic convention and causing waves on social media.
