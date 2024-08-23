Straight-Shooting Democrat Strategist Eats Up CNN Reporter Who Scolded Him for Saying 'Preachy Females' Have Ruined His Party: 'I Don’t Care!'

RadarOnline.com can reveal Carville told a reporter such women were telling people how to live their lives with a message he referred to as "too feminine".

James Carville found himself on the defense when a CNN anchor questioned his statement from earlier this year about how "preachy females" could be ruining the Democratic Party.

CNN anchor Sara Snider suggested the Democratic strategist was "lambasted" for the comment he made in March, asking him if the comment had come back up during the Democratic National Convention – which featured strong women like Kamala Harris , Michelle Obama , and Hillary Clinton .

He also said he is a "provocateur" trying to get the Democrats' attention while also trying to solve the party's problems.

Carville continued: "How do I do that? Do I tell Maureen Dowd of The New York Times that a close analysis of the regression group indicates that we had insufficient support among American males? No one is going to remember that.

"So if I say something like, 'Our culture has too many preachy females in it,' you know what? Everybody remembers it. And the thing about me, I don't care."