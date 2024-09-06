King Charles 'Throwing Disgraced Recluse Prince Andrew to the Wolves': 'He'll Be Out on His Own in Weeks!'

Furious King Charles has axed a costly ten-man security detail guarding his sex-creep brother Prince Andrew after the arrogant royal refused to move out of a lavish 31-room lodge on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced Duke of York will lose his publicly funded $1million security detail in October when the team's contract was set to be renewed. This follows Andrew's refusal to "downsize" the costs of the palatial property.

A royal insider said: "The security team are all working in the final weeks of their contract until the end of October. It's not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them.