King Charles 'Throwing Disgraced Recluse Prince Andrew to the Wolves': 'He'll Be Out on His Own in Weeks!'
Furious King Charles has axed a costly ten-man security detail guarding his sex-creep brother Prince Andrew after the arrogant royal refused to move out of a lavish 31-room lodge on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced Duke of York will lose his publicly funded $1million security detail in October when the team's contract was set to be renewed. This follows Andrew's refusal to "downsize" the costs of the palatial property.
A royal insider said: "The security team are all working in the final weeks of their contract until the end of October. It's not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them.
"Everyone is speculating this means the duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away?"
Andrew, 64, has been living in the massive $38million residence along with ex-wife Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson since 2004 after inking a 75-year lease approved by his mother, Queen Elizabeth.
However, Charles and their mom, who died in 2022, tried to evict him in 2019 due to his scandalous ties to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who was found hanged in his Manhattan jail cell that August under suspicious circumstances.
Andrew vehemently denied knowing about Epstein's dirty skin trade pimping out underage "massage girls" to his powerful male guests at his various homes in Palm Beach, New York and Paris for suspected blackmail later.
But the prince maintained his long friendship with the pervy fat cat even after Epstein was sentenced to 14 months in jail for bedding a 14-year-old prostitute in 2006.
More recently in February 2022, Andrew paid an estimated $16million to settle a lawsuit by Epstein's former sex slave Virginia Giuffre while denying any wrongdoing.
Giuffre was set to testify the prince, then 41, raped her when she was 17 in 2001 at the London townhouse of Epstein's madam Ghislaine Maxwell.
Maxwell, 62, is now serving 20 years in a Florida penitentiary for sex trafficking underage girls.
Meanwhile, Charles, 75, is fed up with having Andrew live at the lodge – which costs $503,000 in yearly upkeep.
King Charles has been footing the bill for his younger brother's security and lending him $5.1million a year. Now, he's had it and wants the dirty duke off Windsor's grounds.
A palace source said: "It isn't a secret that the king wants him out. It's going to get a whole lot uglier if Andrew doesn't act fast."
Other royal insiders said cancer-stricken King Charles is not "in the mood for a knockdown drag-out" with his scandal-scarred younger brother.
Although rumors have swirled about Andrew finally making his move to Frogmore Cottage where Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan Markle, 43, used to reside, it is more likely the Duke of York will stay at the Royal Lodge until he "doesn't have the money to heat or keep the lights on".
An insider said: "It's doubtful that King Charles – who, along with his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, is battling cancer – is in the mood for a knockdown drag-out with his brother.
"If and when Andrew does move, it will simply be because he doesn't have the money to heat Royal Lodge or keep the lights on. In the meantime, Frogmore will likely remain empty."
