Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

Alabama Woman Accused of Killing Her Partner and ‘Completely’ Dismembering His Body Planned to Flee Country with Their 4-Year-Old: Court Records

Alabama Woman Accused of Leaving Remains of Dismembered Partner in Car
Source: Geneva County Sheriff’s Office; UNSPLASH

Joselina Lopez argued she killed her partner in self-defense, but prosecutors argued she did not have proof of that.

By:

Sept. 6 2024, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Police in Alabama say a woman is behind bars after she allegedly fatally shot her partner and then dismembered him using a chainsaw while their young child was present in the home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Aug. 27, Benito Morales Guzman was reported missing to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents obtained by WDHN-TV.

Article continues below advertisement
Alabama Woman Accused of Leaving Remains of Dismembered Partner in Car
Source: UNSPLASH

Police said Lopez reportedly fatally shot her partner before then dismembering his body using a chainsaw.

Deputies went to his home in the Fadette community, where he lived with 41-year-old Joselina Lopez, and discovered his dismembered body in a car on their property, officials said.

On Aug. 29, deputies arrested Lopez and charged her with intentional murder.

Alabama Woman Accused of Leaving Remains of Dismembered Partner in Car
Source: UNSPLASH

Authorities said they searched the property and found the 'completely' dismembered body in a vehicle on the property.

At Lopez’s Sept. 3 bond hearing, an Alabama State Bureau of Investigation detective testified that there was a “strong odor” emanating from the vehicle on the couple's property.

Deputies looked inside the car and spotted a chainsaw and Guzman’s dismembered body, which had been placed in trash bags in the back seat, according to the detective.

Article continues below advertisement
Alabama Woman Accused of Leaving Remains of Dismembered Partner in Car
Source: UNSPLASH

Police said a chainsaw was found inside the vehicle also, which allegedly had human flesh on it.

MORE ON:
crime

Court records obtained by AL.com show the chainsaw found inside the vehicle still had human flesh on it.

Detectives searched the Guzman and Lopez's home and located a gun, hatchet, knives, chainsaws and receipts for the tools, authorities said.

Article continues below advertisement
Alabama Woman Accused of Leaving Remains of Dismembered Partner in Car
Source: UNSPLASH

The victim was shot several times before being dismembered.

Officials believe Guzman was shot several times before being dismembered.

Investigators said the victim and suspect's 4-year-old child may have been present at the family's home when Guzman was killed.

Court records state authorities believe Lopez intended to flee the country, as they found another vehicle on the property, which had a car seat for a child, a packed diaper bag, the child’s birth certificate and Lopez’s passport.

Article continues below advertisement

During the bond hearing, Lopez’s team argued she killed Guzman in self-defense, but prosecutors said Lopez failed to provide proof to support the allegation.

Authorities noted Lopez has relatives in Mexico and Guatemala, and in a recording made when Lopez was in the Geneva County jail, she allegedly told a relative, “I should have left earlier.”

According to officials, Guzman was described as being “completely” dismembered, and he is believed to have been killed between Aug. 24 and Aug. 27.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.