Say What? Burt Reynolds Admits Sally Field Was Just 7 When He ‘Fell In Love With Her’

In his latest bizarre interview, Burt Reynolds told Hoda Kotb that he fell for actress Sally Field when she was just seven years old!

During his Thursday appearance on Today, the aging actor was asked by the host who he considered to be the love of his life.

“You’re naughty, you really are. I’m dead in the water no matter what I say,” Reynolds said to Kotb before answering.

“Well she was seven when I fell in love with her,” he finally replied. “She stayed seven for about eleven years, I would say Sally.”

“Sally Field?” asked Kotb, 53.

“No, Sally Wolfergosh. Yes, Sally Field!” replied Reynolds.

The Hollywood icon later explained that he wanted Field to star with him in Smokey and the Bandit but directors told him she wasn’t “sexy” enough.

“I said you don’t get it, talent is sexy,” Reynolds recalled.

Burt Reynolds’ wild interview comes after RadarOnline.com reported the 82-year-old star has 24/7 care and can no longer walk on his own. He has also been spotted looking increasingly thin as he battles with worsening heart disease and arthritis.

What do you think of Burt Reynolds’ shocking love confession? Do you think he is doing okay? Sound off below.

