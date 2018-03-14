RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Burt Reynolds Battles Embarrassing On-Set Health Woes
Ailing Burt Reynolds raised a serious stink during his last movie! RadarOnline.com has learned the 82-year-old acting legend suffered several humiliating bouts of incontinence while filming The Last Movie Star. Click through the gallery to find out more.
“Burt’s getting up there in years, and you know, these things happen. There’s nothing you can do but stop the shoot, tidy things up and go again!” said an insider.
Reynold’s 2017 road trip flick was originally titled Dog Years and features Reynolds playing a washed-up actor that’s a thinly veiled version of himself. His cranky character is conned into heading to Nashville to collect a lifetime achievement award from a fly-by-night film festival.
“There were times when Burt was improvising, flirting with women and just being himself — and it was absolute magic. You know you’re watching a movie god,” the insider revealed. “But then he’d have to run to his trailer and you realize … this is an 82-year-old man!
As Radar reported, Burt is battling a host of health woes, including heart disease and arthritis. According to sources, the actor has 24/7 nursing care at his estate in Jupiter, Fla., and can no longer walk on his own.
Reynolds — who was the top box office draw in his heyday — either hobbles along with a cane or uses a wheelchair. “This was likely Burt’s last film,” said one Hollywood insider. “It’s one thing to bravely carry on, but quite another to stink up the joint — literally!”
