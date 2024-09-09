Trump's Dementia Horror: Babbling Ex-Prez 'Slipping Mentally and Making Less Sense', Biographer Insists

He once dubbed himself a "very stable genius".

But now RadarOnline.com can reveal there are concerns Donald Trump is "slipping mentally" and "making less sense" as he allegedly suffers a battle with dementia.

Biographer Timothy O'Brien, who penned TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, said: "The reason he's now offering these convoluted explanations of his speech patterns in his public appearances is because he's hyper-aware that people have noted that he's making even less sense than he used to.

"What we're seeing now is a reflection of someone who's very troubled and very desperate."