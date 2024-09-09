Trump's Dementia Horror: Babbling Ex-Prez 'Slipping Mentally and Making Less Sense', Biographer Insists
He once dubbed himself a "very stable genius".
But now RadarOnline.com can reveal there are concerns Donald Trump is "slipping mentally" and "making less sense" as he allegedly suffers a battle with dementia.
Biographer Timothy O'Brien, who penned TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, said: "The reason he's now offering these convoluted explanations of his speech patterns in his public appearances is because he's hyper-aware that people have noted that he's making even less sense than he used to.
"What we're seeing now is a reflection of someone who's very troubled and very desperate."
Jennifer Mercieca, another biographer who wrote Demagogue for President: The Rhetorical Genius of Donald Trump, also discussed the ex-president's recent ramblings.
She told The Guardian: "He's very good at putting a marketing spin on anything that might be perceived as a negative.
"He's had a lot of criticism lately for rambling, for being low energy during his rallies, for failing to read the teleprompter properly, mispronouncing words and so his response is to spin it."
With Joe Biden, 81, no longer in the race for the 2024 White House, Trump, at 78, is the oldest candidate to run for president.
While he has always faced some scrutiny over his age and mental sharpness, concerns have increased in recent months as Trump's speeches at campaign rallies have gotten more bizarre and "convoluted".
But Trump defended his ramblings last week during an event in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. He dubbed his ability to talk about "nine different things" at once before bringing them all "brilliantly together" the "weave".
He said: "When I do the weave, I'll talk about nine different things and they all come back brilliantly together. Friends of mine that are English professors, they say it's the most brilliant thing they've ever seen."
Trump has also repeated his comments about the "late great Hannibal Lecter" from the 1991 hit film The Silence of the Lambs, as well as rants about electric boats and shark attacks.
His supporters were left scratching their heads last month during a rally in Wisconsin when Trump connected the price of bacon to wind turbines.
He said: "You take a look at bacon and some of these products and some people don't eat bacon any more. We are going to get the energy prices down.
"When we get energy down, you know, this was caused by their horrible energy – wind. They want wind all over the place. But when it doesn't blow we have a little problem."
As RadarOnline.com reported, many of Trump's critics – including his psychologist niece Mary Trump – have claimed the ex-president's recent rants and ramblings are a result of dementia.
Mary Trump, 59, pointed to her babbling uncle's address at the New York Economic Forum last week as evidence he is "dementing".
She said on Sunday: "Surely a political press corps that spent months arguing that President Biden's age rendered him mentally unfit, wouldn't look the other way when the Republican candidate, the oldest person to run for president in American history, is not only old but decompensating before our very eyes.
"The difference of course is that Biden is aging while Donald is dementing."
Meanwhile, a new poll has found Trump ahead of his 2024 election opponent Kamala Harris, 59, after support for the vice president's White House bid has seemingly stalled.
The poll, released by The New York Times and Siena College on Sunday, found Trump narrowly ahead of Harris among likely voters nationwide 48% to 47%.
It marks the first time Trump has polled ahead of Harris in a major nonpartisan national survey since she entered the race upon President Biden's exit in July.
Trump and Harris are scheduled to face off for the first time in a presidential debate on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.
