'I Love Raping You': Andrew Tate and Brother Tristan Face New Disturbing Allegations of Rape and Strangulation From Three UK Women
Two British women have come forward with harrowing accounts of alleged rape and strangulation by controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate – while a third woman has accused Tate's younger brother Tristan of rape.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the explosive claims add to the growing legal troubles facing the Tate brothers, who are currently under investigation in Romania for human trafficking and forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women.
One accuser, identified only as "Anna", said: "He started kissing me... and he just looked up at the ceiling and said, 'I'm just debating whether I should rape you or not.'
"Out of the blue he just grabbed me by the throat, smashed me to the back of the bed, strangling me extremely hard."
The two women, who are not involved in the ongoing Romanian case, provided detailed testimonies of their alleged suffering in the latest BBC Panorama program. The allegations date back to at least 10 years ago when Andrew Tate, now 37, was residing in Luton, UK.
According to Anna, the older Tate brother sent her a voice note, saying: "Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn't like it, the more I enjoyed it."
Then, in a text message, he allegedly wrote: "I love raping you."
Another woman dubbed "Sienna" met Andrew Tate a decade ago. After an initial encounter she described as a "standard one-night stand", she recounted a terrifying second meeting.
Sienna said: "We went to my bedroom... and we started having sex. That was when he put his hands around my throat.
"I was absolutely terrified... I just remember gasping for air. It was rape."
A friend of Sienna confirmed to the BBC she had confided in him about the incident and showed signs of injury.
Both women reported their experiences to the police. Anna approached Bedfordshire Police in 2014 and Sienna shared her story with Hertfordshire Police in 2019.
Despite similar allegations from other women, the Crown Prosecution Service decided there was insufficient evidence to bring charges against Tate.
Andrew Tate vehemently denies the allegations.
Last year, he told the BBC: "I know I've never hurt anybody. It's not in my nature to hurt people."
Meanwhile, a new, first-time allegation has emerged against Tristan Tate. A woman identified only as "Daisy" accused the 36-year-old Tate brother of raping her in 2017.
Daisy said she was encouraged by Tristan Tate to join the brothers' webcam business in Bucharest, Romania. She also described a highly controlled environment where women's lives were meticulously monitored.
After breaking up with Tristan, Daisy said he raped her by strangling her, despite her repeated refusals.
She said: "I told him, 'no' 10 to 15 times that I didn't want to."
Another Romanian webcam model, identified only as "Raluca", echoed Daisy's description of the brothers' abusive control and manipulation.
Both Andrew and Tristan Tate denied these claims in a prior BBC interview, claiming the women worked independently.
Romanian prosecutors are not only focused on charges of human trafficking and organized crime but have expanded their investigation to include allegations of having sex with and trafficking minors.
The Tates are currently under house arrest in Romania while facing these multiple charges. They strongly deny all allegations.
In addition to facing the existing charges, prosecutors are deliberating whether to press additional charges involving 34 more women and allegations against Andrew Tate related to minors.
The implications for the brothers could be severe, with potential sentences exceeding a decade if convicted.
