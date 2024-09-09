Two British women have come forward with harrowing accounts of alleged rape and strangulation by controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate – while a third woman has accused Tate's younger brother Tristan of rape.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the explosive claims add to the growing legal troubles facing the Tate brothers, who are currently under investigation in Romania for human trafficking and forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women.

One accuser, identified only as "Anna", said: "He started kissing me... and he just looked up at the ceiling and said, 'I'm just debating whether I should rape you or not.'

"Out of the blue he just grabbed me by the throat, smashed me to the back of the bed, strangling me extremely hard."