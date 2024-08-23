Royal Recluse Prince Andrew 'Finds It Preposterous Epstein Allegations Have Followed Him for Decade', Says His Car-Crash TV Interviewer

Maitlis reflected on her 2019 sit down with the disgraced royal in an interview with actress Ruth Wilson, who is set to play her in an upcoming three-part drama about the interview.

Writing in The Times, Maitlis recalled Wilson asking her "simply, bluntly" if she thought Andrew was guilty of sexually assaulting Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

The former Newsnight presenter wrote: "I tell her there is no way I or anyone else will ever know the full truth of what happened with or to Virginia Giuffre."