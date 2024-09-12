Prince Harry Branded 'Uniquely Selfish' for Continuing to Brazenly Promote Family War Memoir 'Spare' Amid King Charles' Cancer Fight

Prince Harry has been branded "uniquely selfish" for continuing to push his memoir nearly two years after its release and amid his father's brutal battle with cancer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, who turns 40 on September 15, recently promoted Spare during an appearance at a new bookstore in the seaside town of Summerland, California.

An insider said Harry "silently pointed" to the book when asked if he had any recommendations – even though the book was published in January 2023.