Prince Harry Branded 'Uniquely Selfish' for Continuing to Brazenly Promote Family War Memoir 'Spare' Amid King Charles' Cancer Fight
Prince Harry has been branded "uniquely selfish" for continuing to push his memoir nearly two years after its release and amid his father's brutal battle with cancer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, who turns 40 on September 15, recently promoted Spare during an appearance at a new bookstore in the seaside town of Summerland, California.
An insider said Harry "silently pointed" to the book when asked if he had any recommendations – even though the book was published in January 2023.
According to royal expert Tom Bower, Harry is "undoubtedly" still proud of the memoir because of the controversies it caused in the Royal Family.
Bower told The Sun: "He's delighted by his own success, and I'm sure he feels absolutely no regrets for all the things that he did say on all the terrible accusations, and I think some lies, too.
"And the terrible criticism of Kate and William and the Queen."
But Bower also criticized Harry and claimed the frozen-out prince is "detached from the normal way of life" and a "uniquely selfish man" who "thinks of himself as terribly special".
He continued: "I think the point about Harry is that he's a very simple man, and he doesn't understand many of the circumstances around his own life.
"Harry is convinced he's actually right, and that Meghan has been appallingly treated."
"He is just detached from the normal way of life. He's never understood normality. He's never understood normal human relationships or behavior. And he still thinks of himself as terribly special."
Bower added: "He is a uniquely selfish man. The truth is a foreign landscape and there's no chance whatsoever in my view of him coming back.
"And especially Meghan wouldn't dream of coming back. She never wanted to stay in the first place, they're thrilled to live in California."
Harry published Spare in January 2023 and has raked in an estimated $27million since it first hit bookshelves 20 months ago.
Although he and wife Meghan Markle, 43, turned their backs on the royal family and ditched their royal duties for California in January 2020, the release of Spare caused a firestorm of controversies between the pair and The Firm.
Not only did Harry claim his brother Prince William "attacked" him and branded Markle "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive" after they first started dating, he also claimed William and Princess Kate, both 42, were left "open mouthed" when he first revealed they were together.
According to The Sun, Spare was one of the books put front and center at the new bookstore in Summerland. Another was Markle's children's book The Bench.
The outlet also claimed the new bookstore was named Godmothers in honor of Oprah Winfrey, 70, Victoria Jackson and Jennifer Rudolph Walsh – three women the prince once dubbed his "fairy godmothers."
Winfrey, when Jackson and Walsh decided to open a bookstore, reportedly said: "There's really only one thing you can name it – Godmothers."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harry and Meghan's appearance at Godmothers for its grand opening – and the prince's brazen promotion of his tell-all memoir – also comes as King Charles, 75, continues to battle an undisclosed form of cancer.
But while insiders say Harry has been desperate to return to the royal fold amid his father's diagnosis, others say Charles has ignored his youngest son.
A source said: "His calls go unanswered.
"He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."
