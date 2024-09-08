Self-Exiled Prince Harry's Sad Battle to Return to Royal Family With Tail Between Legs Revealed — On 2nd Anniversary of Queen’s Death

"The late Queen Elizabeth made it very clear to Harry that you couldn't be 'half-in, half-out' of the Royal Family," author Phil Dampier told The Sun. "You couldn't do a few jobs here and there when it suited you, and also commercialize what you were doing in America."

Despite Harry's alleged desire to make patch things up with his family, King Charles wants to stick to the rules that his late mother laid out. "I think obviously the King would like to have a reconciliation with his son at some point," Phil continued.

"Not the least because he'd like to see more of his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet," he pointed out. "He's only met them once or twice and that is a very tragic situation."