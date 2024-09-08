Self-Exiled Prince Harry's Sad Battle to Return to Royal Family With Tail Between Legs Revealed — On 2nd Anniversary of Queen’s Death
Is Prince Harry trying to make a comeback to the royal family?
RadarOnline.com has learned that the Duke of Sussex has been looking to make amends with his relatives and the firm after "losing his way" in America.
Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made their grand exit from their royal life in 2020. However, the grass wasn't any greener on the other side of the pond.
"The late Queen Elizabeth made it very clear to Harry that you couldn't be 'half-in, half-out' of the Royal Family," author Phil Dampier told The Sun. "You couldn't do a few jobs here and there when it suited you, and also commercialize what you were doing in America."
Despite Harry's alleged desire to make patch things up with his family, King Charles wants to stick to the rules that his late mother laid out. "I think obviously the King would like to have a reconciliation with his son at some point," Phil continued.
"Not the least because he'd like to see more of his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet," he pointed out. "He's only met them once or twice and that is a very tragic situation."
The royal expert said, "But until he's a lot fitter, and feeling able to cope with situations that aren't stressful to him, I don't think we're going to see much progress on that."
The update comes on the two-year anniversary of Her Majesty's passing on Sunday, September 8. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the leader of England and Queen Camilla were spotted attending church services near Balmoral to commemorate the matriarch's life.
Another interesting development about the father-of-two wanting to return to the U.K. is that if he had wanted to become a U.S. citizen, or a permanent resident with a green card, he would have had to report his entire worldwide income to America's Internal Revenue Service.
"The Royal Family wants him to stay on the A-1," international tax expert Clayton Cartwright explained to the Daily Mail about Harry's type of visa. "I think they have common ground wanting him to stay on an A-1. If he's consulted tax advisers then he will be staying on an A-1."
He added, "The A-1 is his golden ticket. If he's on an A-1 he can sit here (in the U.S.) forever. The U.S. would not care. The US has a foreign policy interest in not triggering U.S. tax residency for diplomats. It is good diplomatic practice. It keeps private to Great Britain, not just the foreign assets Prince Harry owns, but also other assets of the Royal Family on which he is listed."
With Harry's journey in America already being rocky, it may not be the smartest move. "All that entanglement that probably exists between the Royal Family and his finances would be subject to disclosure. If you said you weren't going to disclose it because its the Royal Family there would be huge blowback," Cartwright made clear.
