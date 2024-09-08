Ryan Seacrest 'Was Not Pat Sajak’s Choice' to Replace Him on 'Wheel of Fortune' — as Long-Time Host Shares Final 'Goodbye' Without Acknowledging His Replacement
Pat Sajak may not be Ryan Seacrest's biggest fan, even though he's taking over his 40-year gig.
RadarOnline.com has learned the longtime Wheel of Fortune host, 77, would not have picked the media mogul, 49, to be the person to continue to helm the beloved game show after he retires.
Seacrest will be joining the iconic series on Monday, September 9, after Sajak says his final goodbye.
"Ryan wasn’t Pat’s choice to replace him and Pat deliberately stayed out of that process," a production insider told The Sun.
Despite the disapproval, the radio jockey isn't letting it keep him from an opportunity. "Ryan was extremely smart when he took the job to be utterly respectful to Pat at every turn," the source added. "Ryan did not want there to be even an ounce of tension between them."
"Ryan acts like he has Pat’s support and for now, that helps him [Ryan] enjoy this honeymoon period, where the fans are going to decide if he’s a good fit for the show," the insider noted. "But it could certainly be a different story a year from now, especially if there’s erosion in the ratings."
When Seacrest was announced as the permanent replacement, he made sure to heap praise on Sajak for paving the way for him. "You’ve set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era," the American Idol star wrote in the Instagram post.
However, in the television veteran's sendoff message on social media, he failed to mention his successor at all.
"This is the last night of summer reruns, although having cable and streaming services means never having to say goodbye. Looking forward to Season 5 of @celebritywof on @ABCNetwork this fall, as well as what’s coming next," he penned on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, September 6.
During Sajak's final episode, the star got emotional while bidding farewell to fans. "I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all of you watching out there," he began.
"It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade. And I've always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half hour a safe place for family fun," Sajak told viewers of his time on the show. "No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope, just a game."
"But gradually it became more than that," he said. "A place where kids learn their letters, where people from other countries hone their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors, and entire generations. What an honor to have played even a small part in all of that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives."
