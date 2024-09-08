Ryan Seacrest 'Was Not Pat Sajak’s Choice' to Replace Him on 'Wheel of Fortune' — as Long-Time Host Shares Final 'Goodbye' Without Acknowledging His Replacement

Pat Sajak may not be Ryan Seacrest's biggest fan, even though he's taking over his 40-year gig.

RadarOnline.com has learned the longtime Wheel of Fortune host, 77, would not have picked the media mogul, 49, to be the person to continue to helm the beloved game show after he retires.

Seacrest will be joining the iconic series on Monday, September 9, after Sajak says his final goodbye.