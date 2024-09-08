Andy Cohen's Inner Most Secrets to Be Exposed: 'Private Recordings and Documents' to Be Unmasked in Leah McSweeney Drug Lawsuit

Andy Cohen may be shaking in his boots with the latest development in Leah McSweeney's lawsuit against him and Bravo.

RadarOnline.com has learned the judge presiding over the former The Real Housewives of New York City star's case against her former boss and network has allowed private documents and recordings to be seen by McSweeney's attorney.

The move will ensure the Married to the Mob founder's legal team can listen to private recordings, read documents tied to the case and give them the ability to set up under-oath interviews.