'RHONY' Alum Leah McSweeney Wants to Leave New York After Teen Daughter's Life Was Threatened

Leah McSweeney has had enough of the Big Apple's rough-and-tumble lifestyle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Real Housewives of New York cast member expressed her fears and frustrations over the city's recent crimewave on Instagram, announcing she would be "leaving New York as soon as possible."

“People are smoking crack for breakfast in Times Square,” McSweeney told her followers in the video while walking through the streets of New York City.