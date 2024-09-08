Billionaire James Packer Tells All: How Ex-Fiancé Mariah Carey Threatened to Expose His Darkest Secrets — and Tom Cruise Walked Away From Their Friendship … Because of Scientology

James Packer is giving insight into his broken relationships with former fiancée Mariah Carey and ex-friend Tom Cruise.

In a candid interview seen by RadarOnline.com, the billionaire, 57, opened up about what led to the demise of his romance with the music icon, 55, and why the Top Gun star, 62, made the decision to distance himself from him.

Packer labeled his short-lived relationship with Carey a "trainwreck" and said their breakup was one of the "worst times" in his life.