Tom’s Baldness Fright! Cruise on a Mission Impossible to Tame Thinning Tresses: 'He’s Got a 24/7 Hair Team on Call!'
Tom Cruise is undertaking the impossible mission of attempting to save himself from his thinning hair.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the action film star keeps his own secret squad of hair care professionals close at hand while in case he needs a touch up.
Sources close to the Mission: Impossible star have said one of Cruise's, 62, greatest fears is the loss of his luscious locks.
The source said: "Tom has a whole team whose sole purpose is to help him keep his hair lush and shining."
The source continued: "He has a special shampoo person to wash his hair and massage his scalp until it tingles and a hairdresser to cut and style his hair just the way he wants it."
"Plus technicians to make sure he's using the right amount of hair regrowth treatment!"
Insiders further claimed the Jerry Maguire actor refuses to seek out any hair transplants or plugs to cover up any bald spots.
The source added: "Tom's hair is inspected on a regular basis and if there's any trace of breakage or falling out, that's taken care of immediately."
"He's very conscious of how he looks. But the worst fear is thinning hair. Ed Harris can get away with a balding head, but not Tom Cruise!"
The source continued: "He has made it clear that money is no object. His thatch is by far his biggest priority!"
RadarOnline.com previously reported on how Cruise's stunt at the Paris Olympics was nothing more than a plug for the Church of Scientology.
An Ex-Scientologist by the name of Jeffrey Augustine claimed the entire stunt was set up by the actor to draw in any potential members.
- Tom Cruise’s Death-Defying Olympics Stunt ‘Was Shameless Plug for Scientology’: ‘It Was All About Recruitment Into his Cult!’
- Hollywood's Most Ridiculously OTT Wedding Blow-Outs: Céline's Insane Bling, Tom's Flag-Bearers, Elvis' Crazed Cream Cake, Royal Lobster Binges and Liz Taylor's 15-Strong Dress Team!
- Tom Cruise’s New $223M Lovenest Slammed for Shielding ‘Shadowy Network’ of Residents — 3 Miles From London’s Scientology HQ!
He said: "I'm sure recruitment is a component to his high-profile appearance at the Olympics."
In order to mark the end of the games, Cruise leapt from the 140-foot roof of the Stade de France and rappelled into the stadium before taking the Olympic flag and moving to the Hollywood sign.
The movement of the flag was to symbolize the upcoming Summer Games which will be held in Los Angeles in 2028.
Cruise came under scrutiny earlier this month when the actor dropped $223million on a sprawling high-security building in London mere miles away from the local Scientology chapter.
Augustine said Cruise is an "active and dedicated" member.
He added: "In my opinion, he's not talking about Scientology as much as before – but it is obviously there. Whatever he is doing it will play into Scientology public relations."
Augustine said: "If Tom keeps quiet about Scientology, that's better for his movie business – and he could still be influential behind the scenes!"
The comment from Augustine would make sense as several sources have said Cruise has been keeping his recruitment practices below the radar ever since a confrontation with Paramount Pictures in 2006 which ended their relationship with the actor due to him pushing the church's doctrine.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.