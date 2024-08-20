Tom Cruise’s Death-Defying Olympics Stunt ‘Was Shameless Plug for Scientology’: ‘It Was All About Recruitment Into his Cult!’
Daredevil Tom Cruise's spectacular skydiving stunt for the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics was orchestrated as a thinly veiled recruitment campaign for the Mission: Impossible hunk's beloved Church of Scientology, sources tell RadarOnline.com.
Investigator Jeffrey Augustine, an ex-Scientologist, claimed the Mission: Impossible star was using his gravitas at the Olympics to attract potential believers.
Augustine said: "I'm sure recruitment is a component to his high-profile appearance at the Olympics."
To mark the end of the 2024 games, the 62-year-old daredevil leapt from the 140-foot roof of the Stade de France and rappelled into the stadium to scoop up the Olympic flag and valiantly carry it to the Hollywood sign.
The Tinseltown big-shot's high-flying hijinks trumpeted the return of the Summer Games to Los Angeles in 2028.
But Hollywood is also a noted hub for the scandal-scarred religious organization, which has counted 62-year-old Cruise as its most predominant poster boy for decades. And as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported earlier this month, the actor dropped $223million on a sprawling high-security pad in London just three miles from the local Scientology chapter.
Augustine, who said he has spent years examining the inner workings of the organization and gleaning intel from defectors, claimed Cruise was still an "active and dedicated" member.
The former Scientologist said: "In my opinion, he's not talking about Scientology as much as before — but it is obviously there. "Whatever he is doing it will play into Scientology public relations."
According to spies, the reeling religion desperately needs a shot in the arm after the double rape conviction of ousted follower Danny Masterson, known from That 70's Show. The church's reputation has also been bruised by a series of lawsuits from former members including actress Leah Remini.
As church leaders fight the bad PR by blasting the claims as lies,
Augustine argued: "If Tom keeps quiet about Scientology, that's better for his movie business — and he could still be influential behind the scenes!"
Sources also dish Cruise has been keeping his recruitment practices on the down-low since 2006, when Paramount Pictures allegedly cut ties with the Eyes Wide Shut stud for pushing the church's doctrine.
At the time, then-CEO Sumner Redstone said of the studio's top-earning star: "As much as we like him personally, we thought it was wrong to renew his deal. His recent conduct has not been acceptable to Paramount."
Cruise was also close pals with soccer legend David Beckham and his fashion designer wife, Victoria, when the Brits moved to LA in 2007. But a tipster claimed the Beckhams soon ran screaming from the Scientology die-hard — and his high-pressure tactics to convince them to join the religion.
The trio's relationship is now solid, according to the insider, who said: "He came on way too strong."
What's more, funnyman Seth Rogen brags he "dodged a bullet" 18 years ago when Cruise tried to lure him and Knocked Up director Judd Apatow into the church.
