Tom Cruise’s Death-Defying Olympics Stunt ‘Was Shameless Plug for Scientology’: ‘It Was All About Recruitment Into his Cult!’

Daredevil Tom Cruise's spectacular skydiving stunt for the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics was orchestrated as a thinly veiled recruitment campaign for the Mission: Impossible hunk's beloved Church of Scientology, sources tell RadarOnline.com.

Investigator Jeffrey Augustine, an ex-Scientologist, claimed the Mission: Impossible star was using his gravitas at the Olympics to attract potential believers.

Augustine said: "I'm sure recruitment is a component to his high-profile appearance at the Olympics."