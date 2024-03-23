'Cruel to Women': Leah McSweeney Says Andy Cohen Owes Kate Middleton an Apology

Former Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney has blasted Bravo's Andy Cohen for his comments about Kate Middleton, saying that he owes her an apology since the recent revelation that she was diagnosed with cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Andy Cohen gets a kick out of being cruel to women and Kate Middleton is no exception," McSweeney wrote in a post on her Instagram story.

"I hope that after she was forced to publicly talk about her cancer diagnosis he will muster up the decency to apologize to her. People with power need to lead by example."