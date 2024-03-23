'Cruel to Women': Leah McSweeney Says Andy Cohen Owes Kate Middleton an Apology
Former Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney has blasted Bravo's Andy Cohen for his comments about Kate Middleton, saying that he owes her an apology since the recent revelation that she was diagnosed with cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Andy Cohen gets a kick out of being cruel to women and Kate Middleton is no exception," McSweeney wrote in a post on her Instagram story.
"I hope that after she was forced to publicly talk about her cancer diagnosis he will muster up the decency to apologize to her. People with power need to lead by example."
Cohen was among the conspiracy theorists who cast doubt on a video of Middleton at the Windsor Farm Shop last weekend. "That ain't Kate..." he wrote in a tweet.
He also spoke about the Prince William affair rumors on his podcast earlier this week.
It's safe to say that McSweeney isn't a fan of Cohen in general. In a federal lawsuit filed last month and obtained by RadarOnline.com, McSweeney claimed that Cohen "tormented, demoralized, demeaned, harassed and retaliated against Ms. McSweeney because she is a woman with disabilities, such as alcohol use disorder and various mental health disorders, all in the name of selling drama."
The complaint, which also listed Warner Bros Discovery, Shed Media, Bravo Media, and NBC Universal as defendants, alleged that Cohen encouraged and exploited substance abuse, engaged in cocaine use with members of the RHONY cast, and tended to "provide the Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits."
Cohen's lawyer denied the allegations of drug use, calling them "categorically false" and demanding a public apology.
McSweeney defended Middleton further in a Facebook post on Sunday.
"Please leave this woman alone everybody," she wrote. "Yes she is a princess but she's also a human being. Have we not learned anything by now? Has social media destroyed empathy?"
"The amount of jokes, and gossip about someone who is dealing with a medical situation and wants privacy regardless of their nature of celebrity is so disheartening. I hope she gets well soon."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Blake Lively actually did issue an apology for joking about Middleton's Photoshop scandal once it was revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer.
"I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the 'photoshop fails' frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today," she wrote on her Instagram story.
"I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always."