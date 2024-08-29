Your tip
Behind-the-Scenes: What's Really Going on at 'Wheel of Fortune' as New Host Ryan Seacrest Ditches Pat Sajak's Traditions in 'Pretty Big' Shake-Up

Ryan Seacrest has brought major changes to the Wheel of Fortune set.

Aug. 29 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Ryan Seacrest has turned the Wheel of Fortune set upside down.

Sources claim Seacrest has ditched former host Pat Sajak's traditions and laid-back style just one month into the new gig, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Seacrest, 49, was tapped to be the next host of the popular gameshow after Sajak, 77, announced his retirement after an astonishing 42 seasons.

The 49-year-old began filming for the upcoming season last month – and insiders claim he wasted no time making the show his own.

Sources said: "Ryan is simply not doing the low-key version of the show that Pat did.

"He's brought every bit of his 'hype-beast' morning radio and New Year's Eve energy to the production of his first episodes. It's a pretty big shift and an obvious grab for a younger generation of viewers than Pat had."

While Seacrest is making the show his own, he also took time to pay tribute to his predecessor for his "dedication, charm, and wit" when Sajak's final episode aired.

He also expressed gratitude to Sajak's longtime co-host Vanna White.

Seacrest told Sajak: "Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic – and together, you've created countless wonderful memories for viewers."

"You’ve set the standard for hosts everywhere and this marks the end of an era."

As for what fans can expect when Seacrest's episodes debut in mid-September, insiders claim viewers will notice the stark changes right off the bat.

One source said: "The game and rules are the same – and Ryan is good at putting the focus on that – but he's also incredibly quick on his feet and, amazingly, is a master of memorization and doesn't rely on the teleprompter remotely as much as Pat did."

"He's totally capable of fun and uplifting improvisation, with the banter with the contestants."

The insider continued: "God knows how many old episodes of Wheel he watched, but he really prepared for this gig. But remember, Ryan has been training himself for these kinds of jobs since he was a teenager, and he has decades of experience interviewing regular people from his American Idol run."

Producers are apparently also thrilled with the fresh vibes Seacrest has brought to the set.

A source said: "The choice of putting him on Wheel was an inspired one and the bosses at Sony TV are beyond excited to see the fan response to the updated show when they start rolling out the new episodes."

While Wheel bosses are impressed with the new direction the show is taking under Seacrest, other sources claim the changes have made White feel like a "third-wheel".

An insider said: "It's not that she doesn't like Ryan, but her chemistry with Pat was just much more natural. With Ryan, it feels forced and she doesn't want that to come across to loyal viewers – and producers fear the audience will notice it as well."

