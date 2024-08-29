Behind-the-Scenes: What's Really Going on at 'Wheel of Fortune' as New Host Ryan Seacrest Ditches Pat Sajak's Traditions in 'Pretty Big' Shake-Up

Sources said: "Ryan is simply not doing the low-key version of the show that Pat did.

"He's brought every bit of his 'hype-beast' morning radio and New Year's Eve energy to the production of his first episodes. It's a pretty big shift and an obvious grab for a younger generation of viewers than Pat had."

While Seacrest is making the show his own, he also took time to pay tribute to his predecessor for his "dedication, charm, and wit" when Sajak's final episode aired.