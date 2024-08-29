Pictured: Secret Surveillance Footage That Nailed Ex-Politician in Murder of Investigate Journalist — Caught on Camera Lying in Wait in Disguise

The verdict comes two years after German, a Las Vegas journalist, was found fatally stabbed outside his home. German had previously published several articles that were critical of Telles, a Democrat that was elected in 2018.

The trial, which concluded on Aug. 23, featured testimony from 28 witnesses from the prosecution and six witnesses from the defense. Telles also took the stand, claiming he was framed for the murder. He accused former colleagues, real estate agents, business owners and law enforcement, accusing them of all being part of an alleged scheme.

"I'm not crazy. I'm not trying to avoid responsibility," Telles said in court. "I didn't kill Mr. German, and I'm innocent."