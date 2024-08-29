Pictured: Secret Surveillance Footage That Nailed Ex-Politician in Murder of Investigate Journalist — Caught on Camera Lying in Wait in Disguise
Former politician Robert Telles has been found guilty of murder in the death of investigative journalist Jeff German, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After two days of deliberation, the jury convicted Telles of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, targeting a victim aged 60 or older. Telles, once an elected official in Clark County, Nevada, now faces up to life in prison, The Sun reported.
The verdict comes two years after German, a Las Vegas journalist, was found fatally stabbed outside his home. German had previously published several articles that were critical of Telles, a Democrat that was elected in 2018.
The trial, which concluded on Aug. 23, featured testimony from 28 witnesses from the prosecution and six witnesses from the defense. Telles also took the stand, claiming he was framed for the murder. He accused former colleagues, real estate agents, business owners and law enforcement, accusing them of all being part of an alleged scheme.
"I'm not crazy. I'm not trying to avoid responsibility," Telles said in court. "I didn't kill Mr. German, and I'm innocent."
Before German’s death, he had published a series of investigative reports exposing misconduct in Telles' office. These stories were published right before Telles lost his re-election bid in June 2022.
In the reports, German said Telles created a hostile work environment and engaged in an “inappropriate relationship” with a staff member. At the time of his death, German was reportedly working on a follow-up story about Telles.
During the investigation, authorities discovered surveillance footage, which showed an individual wearing a straw hat and bright orange vest near German’s home.
“That person stays, lying in wait, for Jeff German,” said Clark County Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly. “Mr. German opens his garage, goes into that side yard, and he is attacked.”
The footage, captured by a neighbor’s camera, did not clearly show the attack, but it did depict the individual leaving the scene and driving away in a maroon SUV. A few days later, investigators found a similar vehicle outside Telles' home, where he was seen washing it. Telles was arrested shortly after.
Further investigation led to the discovery of items in Telles’ home and garage that matched those seen in the surveillance video, including a duffel bag and a cut-up straw sun hat. DNA evidence found under German’s fingernails also matched Telles’ DNA.
Despite the mounting evidence, Telles, who pleaded not guilty, maintained his innocence, claiming the evidence was planted. "I say that evidence or so-called evidence was planted along with the other items allegedly found in my home as well," he told CBS News. "And we will go ahead and prove that at trial."
During the trial, Telles’ defense team argued there was no blood or DNA from German ever found on Telles, his vehicle, or in his home. They also suggested that the person in the surveillance video had a different silhouette from Telles.
"You know, the idea that Mr. German’s throat was slashed and his heart was stabbed... I am not the kind of person who would stab someone. I didn’t kill Mr. German," Telles insisted during his testimony.
However, the jury was not convinced. After beginning deliberations on Aug. 26, they returned their verdict on the afternoon of Aug. 28. As the decision was read, Telles bowed his head and shook it in disbelief, according to NBC News.
Prosecutors said they will not be seeking the death penalty, so Telles now faces a sentence of life in prison without parole, life in prison with parole eligibility after 20 years, or a term of 20 to 50 years in prison, the Associated Press reported.
