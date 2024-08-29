'Hey Mom, I'm Not Coming Back': 'Gut-Wrenching' Six-Word Text Bristol Palin's Son Sent Her About Moving to Live With Dad Levi Johnston
Bristol Palin was left heartbroken when her teenage son Tripp announced he was moving to Alaska to live with his dad.
RadarOnline.com can now reveal the "gut-wrenching" six-word text the 15-year-old sent his mom after sharing the news earlier this month.
Palin, 33, said: "He just texted me and was like, 'Hey Mom. I'm not coming back'.
"Oh, I couldn't even believe it. At first I'm like, I'm coming up to Alaska, we're not doing this. I was so mad. So mad."
The reality star – who is also the daughter of Alaska's former governor Sarah Palin, 60 – opened up about the matter on Monday's episode of Cheryl Burke's podcast.
She called the six-word text from her son "gut-wrenching" and claimed his decision to move to Alaska to stay with his dad Levi Johnston, 34, "changed the dynamic of so much".
Palin told the 40-year-old Sex, Lies and Spray Tans podcast host: "It still is gut wrenching to me because it's been just Tripp and I, and then I had my girls, but it's always been Tripp and I.
"It's changed the dynamic of so much. All I can do is just hope and pray that it is what's best."
Palin also claimed she and her daughters Sailor Grace, 8, and Atlee Bay, 7 – who she shares with ex-husband Dakota Meyer, 36 – might move back to Alaska now that Tripp has left them alone in Texas.
She said: "Selfishly, I'm just like, I want him with me forever. He's my best friend. My kids are my whole world. But I can't be selfish in that."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Bristol Palin announced her teenage son had decided to move to Alaska to be with his dad – and her twice-former fiancé – in an emotional Instagram post on August 14.
The post featured a photo of her two daughters standing outside their home in Austin before their first day of school. But Tripp was noticeably absent from the photo.
She captioned the Instagram post: "This has been the hardest 'first day of school' yet with one of the biggest pieces of my heart missing. Tripp has decided to finish out high school in Alaska to be closer to his dad and our entire family.
"If you know Tripp, you know he lives for hunting/fishing and I honestly can't blame him for wanting to be back home."
Palin continued: "As hard as it has been to come to grips with his decision – it's truly not about what I want.
"He's almost 16 years old and that relationship with his dad is a lot more important than my own selfish desires of having him with his mama forever!
"I can't talk about it yet without crying, but selfishly praying for a quick year and easy transition for us."
While Palin was first thrust into the national spotlight when her mom ran alongside John McCain for the White House in 2008, she later made a name for herself on Dancing With the Stars and the reality TV show Bristol Palin: Life's a Tripp.
She also detailed her teen pregnancy with Tripp in her 2011 memoir Not Afraid of Life: My Journey So Far.
