'Hey Mom, I'm Not Coming Back': 'Gut-Wrenching' Six-Word Text Bristol Palin's Son Sent Her About Moving to Live With Dad Levi Johnston

Source: @Bristol_Palin/Instagram

Bristol Palin revealed her 15-year-old son Tripp announced he was staying in Alaska with his dad via a six-word text message.

By:

Aug. 29 2024, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Bristol Palin was left heartbroken when her teenage son Tripp announced he was moving to Alaska to live with his dad.

RadarOnline.com can now reveal the "gut-wrenching" six-word text the 15-year-old sent his mom after sharing the news earlier this month.

Palin, 33, said: "He just texted me and was like, 'Hey Mom. I'm not coming back'.

six word text bristol palin son sent moving live dad levi johnston
Source: @Bristol_Palin/Instagram

Palin, her teenage son and daughters Sailor Grace and Atlee Bay posed for a family picture before Tripp announced he was staying in Alaska.

"Oh, I couldn't even believe it. At first I'm like, I'm coming up to Alaska, we're not doing this. I was so mad. So mad."

The reality star – who is also the daughter of Alaska's former governor Sarah Palin, 60 – opened up about the matter on Monday's episode of Cheryl Burke's podcast.

She called the six-word text from her son "gut-wrenching" and claimed his decision to move to Alaska to stay with his dad Levi Johnston, 34, "changed the dynamic of so much".

Palin told the 40-year-old Sex, Lies and Spray Tans podcast host: "It still is gut wrenching to me because it's been just Tripp and I, and then I had my girls, but it's always been Tripp and I.

six word text bristol palin son sent moving live dad levi johnston
Source: @Bristol_Palin/Instagram

Palin, Tripp, Sailor Grace and Atlee Bay pose here in another family photo with Palin's ex-husband Dakota Meyer.

"It's changed the dynamic of so much. All I can do is just hope and pray that it is what's best."

Palin also claimed she and her daughters Sailor Grace, 8, and Atlee Bay, 7 – who she shares with ex-husband Dakota Meyer, 36 – might move back to Alaska now that Tripp has left them alone in Texas.

She said: "Selfishly, I'm just like, I want him with me forever. He's my best friend. My kids are my whole world. But I can't be selfish in that."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Bristol Palin announced her teenage son had decided to move to Alaska to be with his dad – and her twice-former fiancé – in an emotional Instagram post on August 14.

six word text bristol palin son sent moving live dad levi johnston
Source: @Bristol_Palin/Instagram

Palin shared this Instagram post on August 14 after learning her son would be staying in Alaska for the 2024-2025 school year.

The post featured a photo of her two daughters standing outside their home in Austin before their first day of school. But Tripp was noticeably absent from the photo.

She captioned the Instagram post: "This has been the hardest 'first day of school' yet with one of the biggest pieces of my heart missing. Tripp has decided to finish out high school in Alaska to be closer to his dad and our entire family.

"If you know Tripp, you know he lives for hunting/fishing and I honestly can't blame him for wanting to be back home."

Palin continued: "As hard as it has been to come to grips with his decision – it's truly not about what I want.

six word text bristol palin son sent moving live dad levi johnston
Source: MEGA

Bristol Palin was thrown into the national spotlight in 2008 when her mother Sarah Palin ran for the White House as candidate John McCain's vice president pick.

"He's almost 16 years old and that relationship with his dad is a lot more important than my own selfish desires of having him with his mama forever!

"I can't talk about it yet without crying, but selfishly praying for a quick year and easy transition for us."

While Palin was first thrust into the national spotlight when her mom ran alongside John McCain for the White House in 2008, she later made a name for herself on Dancing With the Stars and the reality TV show Bristol Palin: Life's a Tripp.

She also detailed her teen pregnancy with Tripp in her 2011 memoir Not Afraid of Life: My Journey So Far.

