Home > Celebrity > Shannon Beador Shannon Beador Stabbed in the Heart: 'RHOC' Costar Alexis Bellino Gets Engaged to Her Ex John Janssen After Just Nine Months of Dating Source: Shannon Beador/Instagram Shannon Beador's ex John Janssen has popped the question to her RHOC costar. By: Perry Carpenter Aug. 29 2024, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Shannon Beador's year just went from bad to worse. RadarOnline.com can reveal the Real Housewives of Orange County star's ex John Janssen is now officially engaged to her costar Alexis Bellino. The news comes in the aftermath of Beador's nasty split from Janssen and as his quick rebound with Bellino plays out on the Bravo hit show.

Article continues below advertisement

Bellino shared the news on Instagram saying she is on "Cloud 9". She wrote: "Celebrating 9 months of love and laughter, and looking forward to my forever with you."

Bellino continued: "Every moment together has been a gift. I am so in love with you and the beautiful life we're building together. And the answer is 100000000% yes. "1 Corinthians 13:13 And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love." Bellino wore a little black dress and strappy high heels in the photo as she and Janssen sat on a bench together. She also showed off her impressive engagement ring and smiled warmly at Janssen – who looked dapper in a blue blazer and black slacks for the occasion.

Article continues below advertisement

A rep for the couple also confirmed the news to People, saying: "John & Alexis are happily engaged, and look forward to their long future together as husband and wife."

Article continues below advertisement

Bellino and Janssen have been very public about their plans for the future ever since they first started dating shortly after Janssen and Beador called it quits. In July, after seven months of dating, she shared they were already looking at engagement rings.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Shannon Beador/Instagram Beador and Janssen started dating in 2019 and split in 2023.

The drama between Beador, Bellino and Janssen has been at the forefront of RHOC's 18th season. Bellino was originally on RHOC from seasons five through eight and which ran from 2009 to 2013. Bravo then brought Bellino back as a "friend" amid the news she was dating Janssen.

Article continues below advertisement

Bellino has been flaunting her relationship with Janssen in front of Beador ever since she returned to the show. Beador, who split with Janssen shortly after she was arrested for a DWI, has uncharacteristically been holding it together amid the major drama between herself, her ex and his new flame.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo The night of the DUI, Beador said she was at Janssen's house when the two got into an argument over him calling her a "drunken idiot".

Aside from flaunting their sex life in her face, they are also threatening Beador over Ring camera footage they have from the night of her arrest. On a recent episode, Beador admitted Janssen was suing her for $75,000 over an unpaid loan for a facelift. He was insistent Beador set up a payment plan or else he would release the video that could "ruin her life". Beador has yet to comment on Bellino and Janssen's engagement news. Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Powered by RedCircle