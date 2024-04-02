'No Connection': Shannon Beador's Ex John Janssen Shoots Down 'RHOC' Star's Claim Alexis Bellino Played Role in $75k Facelift Lawsuit
Shannon Beador's ex is hitting back at The Real Housewives of Orange County star's suggestion that his new girlfriend may have played a role in his decision to file a $75k lawsuit against her. John Janssen's attorney fired back at Beador after she dragged her costar, Alexis Bellino, into the legal mess, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Beador opened the can of worms while addressing Janssen's lawsuit on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live Monday.
“Well, I’ve had two lawsuits. They’ve both had Bellino around it,” she said. “Interesting, isn’t it? A little bit.”
Beador was referring to her 2019 legal battle with Alexis' then-husband Jim Bellino, in which he was ordered to pay her $138k over a $1 million defamation lawsuit he originally filed against her and RHOC costar Tamra Judge.
While Beador admitted that she doesn't know if Alexis inspired Janssen to take legal action against her, she added the parallel was “very coincidental.”
However, RadarOnline.com has learned there is “no connection” between Janssen's facelift lawsuit and his girlfriend.
“Mr. Janssen filed the lawsuit because it is apparently the only way he will be able to recover the money he loaned Ms. Beador,” his lawyer, Edson McClellan, told Page Six, calling Beador “shameful” for saying her ex's loans were gifts.
“Ms. Beador has been bad-mouthing him on ‘RHOC’ for years, telling complete falsehoods, and Mr. Janssen doesn’t want to be accused of breaching a non-disparagement provision when he sets the record straight," he stated.
Beador spoke candidly about the legal mess with Janssen, telling Jeff Lewis she offered to pay her ex the full amount if he signed a mutual non-disparagement agreement that would prevent either of them from speaking ill of each other, but he "turned down the deal."
“What am I supposed to do? Say, ‘Here’s all this money that you claim that I owe you and go ahead. Say whatever you want about me.’ No,” she said on the podcast, adding, “My attorney said I can’t let you do that, so I have to now go to trial and, you know, that’s a lot.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Janssen sued Beador last month, claiming she borrowed $75k for a facelift and never paid him back despite their breakup. He also dragged her financial history into the drama, alleging that despite how it's portrayed on RHOC, she was "struggling" in early 2022 when she allegedly approached him for the facelift money.
Janssen said he paid Beador $40k via wire transfer on January 24, 2022, and cut her a check for an additional $35k on May 20, 2023. He's suing her for "breach of oral contract and promissory fraud," and is demanding the $75k he said Beador borrowed for the surgery.
The RHOC star said she was "shocked and disappointed" about the lawsuit.