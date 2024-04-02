'No Connection': Shannon Beador's Ex John Janssen Shoots Down 'RHOC' Star's Claim Alexis Bellino Played Role in $75k Facelift Lawsuit

Shannon Beador 's ex is hitting back at The Real Housewives of Orange County star's suggestion that his new girlfriend may have played a role in his decision to file a $75k lawsuit against her. John Janssen 's attorney fired back at Beador after she dragged her costar, Alexis Bellino , into the legal mess, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Well, I’ve had two lawsuits. They’ve both had Bellino around it,” she said. “Interesting, isn’t it? A little bit.”

Beador opened the can of worms while addressing Janssen's lawsuit on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live Monday.

Beador was referring to her 2019 legal battle with Alexis' then-husband Jim Bellino, in which he was ordered to pay her $138k over a $1 million defamation lawsuit he originally filed against her and RHOC costar Tamra Judge.

While Beador admitted that she doesn't know if Alexis inspired Janssen to take legal action against her, she added the parallel was “very coincidental.”