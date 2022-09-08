Las Vegas Public Official Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Reporter

A Las Vegas Public Administrator was arrested for the vicious stabbing death of a local journalist whose investigative stories exposed the turmoil in his office that subsequently led to his ouster, Radaronline.com has learned.

Clark County Administrator Robert Telles was handcuffed Wednesday evening for the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German who was found dead on September 3 in front of his home after an altercation with a man caught on a surveillance tape wearing a large, brimmed hat covering his face and bright orange constructions style shirt.