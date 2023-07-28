Pat Sajak, 76, in Talks to Host Conservative New Show After 'Wheel of Fortune' Retirement: Report
Pat Sajak, 76, doesn't want to be left spinning his wheels after he retires as host of Wheel of Fortune — he's already in talks to land his own conservative new show so he can gas on about his politics, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Pat doesn't want to run for office, but he has a lot to say about what's going on in the world and for decades he has mostly kept his conservative views to himself," a pal tattled to National Enquirer. "And yes, if Vanna (White) wants to join him, Pat will make sure there's a seat at his table for her!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Sajak's rep for comment.
As RadarOnline.com reported, his leggy letter-turner allegedly sicced her high-powered attorney Bryan Friedman to negotiate her Wheel of Fortune payday; however, sources claimed executives are not being “receptive” to her demands.
White's reportedly looking for $7 million, which is quite a jump from her alleged yearly salary of $3 million. Insiders close to the situation revealed she was looking for at least half of what Sajak was making, and he was pulling in $15 million per year for his role as host.
Sajak announced his Wheel of Fortune departure last month after 41 seasons.
He hosted the syndicated game show since its debut in 1983. After a four-decade run, Ryan Seacrest will replace Sajak as host of the game show after the 2023-2024 season.
While White struggles to get her raise, her next cohost allegedly demanded a whopping $28 million to join the team.
Sajak's Wheel of Fortune exit and his conservative show aspirations came to light after he was accused of displaying bizarre behavior this past season.
He recently faced backlash after snapping at a contestant and her granddaughter while trying to solve puzzles in a triple Toss-Up. Despite trying to walk back his comments, viewers pointed out that Sajak had been uttering a string of absurdities.
Sajak also made headlines after he made cringeworthy comments to Vanna — but he really grabbed attention when he was caught posing with conservative Marjorie Taylor Green and a reporter for the pro-Donald Trump outlet Right Side Broadcasting Network.
“Not at all surprised,” one user wrote. “Pat Sajak has always been MAGA. Outspoken climate change denier, unabashedly republican, and one of Rush Limbaugh's earliest supporters.”
“The company you keep is quite unfortunate [Pat Sajak],” another user tweeted. “Will be changing the channel when you spin the wheel.”
While he's exiting the show, the game show legend will remain part of the Wheel of Fortune team — at least, for a while. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sajak will serve as a consultant on the program for three years after retiring.
"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak wrote on Twitter about his depature. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”