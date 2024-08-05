Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Robert F. Kennedy Jr
Exclusive Details

RFK Jr. Exposed as ‘Lifelong’ Womanizer: Close Pal Reveals He’s Been Hooked on Sex, Drugs and Attention — But Now Insists He’s ‘Found God’

RFK Jr. Exposed as ‘Lifelong’ Womanizer: Close Pal Reveals He’s Been Hooked on Sex, Drugs and Attention — But Now Insists He’s ‘Found God’
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr.'s close friend claims the presidential candidate has struggled with drug, sex and attention addiction.

By:

Aug. 5 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been exposed as a “lifelong” womanizer addicted to not just sex and drugs but also attention – as his campaign team defends him as “authentic” and “honest”.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Kennedy’s seedy past has been laid bare in a new exposé that comes as the third-party candidate continues to struggle in the polls against Donald Trump, 78, and Kamala Harris, 59.

Article continues below advertisement
rfk jr exposed womanizer pal hooked sex drugs attention found god
Source: MEGA

The New Yorker published a profile piece about Kennedy, 70, after Vanity Fair released a similar piece last month.

A longtime Kennedy friend said: “He has a very addictive nature, whatever it is – whether it’s drugs, whether it’s sex, whether it’s attention.”

The new profile piece published by The New Yorker on Monday morning comes in the wake of a similar piece released by Vanity Fair early last month.

Kennedy, 70, was accused of groping babysitter Eliza Cooney, then 23, in 1998. He was also accused of keeping a diary logging all his sexual conquests.

But The New Yorker spoke to several insiders close to Kennedy amid the allegations against him – and many of those sources corroborated the concerning accusations waged against the struggling 2024 presidential candidate.

Article continues below advertisement
rfk jr exposed womanizer pal hooked sex drugs attention found god
Source: MEGA

A longtime Kennedy friend said: “He has a very addictive nature, whatever it is – whether it’s drugs, whether it’s sex, whether it’s attention.”

One insider, who was described simply as a “close friend” of Kennedy and his ex-wife Mary Richardson, claimed Kennedy regularly cheated on his wife before he filed for divorce in 2010.

The source also claimed Kennedy hit on her during a party at the Kennedy couple’s Westchester home, saying: “It was disgusting. It was anyone and everyone.”

Article continues below advertisement

Then, when Richardson confronted her husband about his alleged infidelities, he “gaslighted” her and called her “crazy” and “paranoid”.

The source said: “He also gaslighted her about her own psychiatric health. He told her more than once that she was crazy, that she was paranoid, that all the things she feared about what he was doing when he was out and about were fantasies.”

Article continues below advertisement
rfk jr exposed womanizer pal hooked sex drugs attention found god
Source: MEGA

Kennedy claims he "found God" during his addiction recovery journey.

MORE ON:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr

Richardson ultimately took her own life in May 2012. She was 52.

Kennedy himself appeared to acknowledge his addiction to drugs, sex and attention when he claimed to have “found God” amid his addiction recovery.

Article continues below advertisement

He told The New Yorker: “I just said, ‘I’m going to act as if there’s a God out there watching me all the time and I have to behave myself, even when I don’t have an audience.’”

Entries from Kennedy’s infamous diary also pointed toward his newfound relationship with God.

Article continues below advertisement
rfk jr exposed womanizer pal hooked sex drugs attention found god
Source: MEGA

Kennedy's campaign team has defended the presidential candidate as “authentic” and “honest” amid the allegations against him.

In one entry, penned after the environmental lawyer-turned-politician was asked to have sex with two women, he wrote: “It was tempting but I prayed and God gave me the strength to say no.”

Kennedy wrote in another entry: “Avoid the company of women. You have not the strength to resist their charms. Be humble like a monk. Keep your hands to yourself. Avert your eyes.”

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Kennedy’s campaign bosses have defended the embattled candidate’s “authenticity” and “honesty” in the wake of the eye-opening exposés about him.

A spokesperson for the independent third-party candidate told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive statement: “We should not misconstrue or shame people when they share about their past. Bobby often shares his journey authentically with a level of honesty that is unique to a politician.

“It is precisely this honesty that resonates with me. The media often twists our words or deeds to fit their narrative, which I personally relate to. Bobby’s transparency and willingness to openly discuss his past set him apart and should be seen as a testament to his integrity, not a point of ridicule.”

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.