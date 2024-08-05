Home > Omg > Prince Harry Prince Harry Gripped With Fear Kids Will Kill Themselves ‘Within a Day’ of Being Exposed to Internet Poison Source: MEGA Prince Harry has launched a campaign to fight for child safety online. By: Aaron Tinney Aug. 5 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Prince Harry is gripped with fear children exposed to toxic Internet pages could end up killing themselves within a day of viewing warped material. RadarOnline.com can reveal the dad-of-two, 39, who has son Archie, five, and three-year-old Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle, 43, spoke of his terror over the toxic power of the web while launching a campaign fighting for child safety online.

Source: YouTube Harry and Meghan sat down with CBS to share their horrors over warped web content.

He told CBS about the initiative in a joint interview with his wife as they discussed The Parents’ Network with anchor Jane Pauley: “We always talk about in the olden days, if kids are under your roof, you know what they are up to. At least they’re safe. “But now, they could be in the next room, in a tablet or phone, going down these rabbit holes, and within 24 hours they could be taking their life.”

Harry and Meghan’s pre-recorded interview on CBS, shown on Sunday, also showed footage of them meeting parents who had lost their children to suicide. Meghan used the interview to say she had only “scraped the surface” of discussing her suicidal thoughts when she was a working royal.

Source: MEGA Meghan famously told Oprah Winfrey in 2021 she was tortured with suicidal thoughts while she was a working member of the royal family.

She first told how she had contemplated taking her life in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, 70, saying: she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” before she and Harry quit Britain and their royal duties for a new life in the US. In her CBS chat, she echoed Harry’s fears about the impact of the web on kids – saying she was desperate to shield their brood from all harm.

She added: “Our kids are young – they’re three and five – they’re amazing, but all you want to do as parents is protect them. “And so as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good.”

Source: MEGA Harry is petrified over how easily kids can access toxic Internet material.

When broadcaster Jane, 73, said: “You hope that when your children ask for help, someone is there to give it”, Harry added only “if you know to help”. He went on: “At this point we’ve got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder.

“And even the best first responders in the world wouldn’t be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this.” Meghan added: “You have to start somewhere. Anyone watching this or anyone able to make change needs to look through the lens of, ‘What if this was my son or daughter?’

Source: MEGA Harry and Meghan say they are filled with a desire to shield their two children from harm.

“Your son or daughter who come home who are joyful, who I love, and one day, right under my roof, our entire lives change because of something that’s completely out of my control. “And if you look at this as a parent, there is no way to see it any other way than to try and find a solution.” Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

