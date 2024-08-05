Zac Efron Breaks Silence After He Was Hospitalized in ‘Pool Distress’ Drama in Ibiza: ‘I’m Happy and Healthy!’

Balancing on a fitness ball while hoisting two 25kg dumbbells, Zac Efron looks far from “in distress”.

RadarOnline.com can reveal he’s used the exercise selfie to break his silence on dramatic reports he was hauled from a swimming pool in a panic while holidaying in Ibiza.

Efron, 36, captioned the picture, below: “Happy and healthy, thanks for the well wishes” after fretting fans had flooded his social media with their worries over his health.