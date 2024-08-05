Your tip
Zac Efron Breaks Silence After He Was Hospitalized in ‘Pool Distress’ Drama in Ibiza: ‘I’m Happy and Healthy!’

Source: MEGA; @ZacEfron/Instagram

Zac Efron used his exercise selfie, right, to break his silence after being hospitalized in Ibiza.

By:

Aug. 5 2024, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

Balancing on a fitness ball while hoisting two 25kg dumbbells, Zac Efron looks far from “in distress”.

RadarOnline.com can reveal he’s used the exercise selfie to break his silence on dramatic reports he was hauled from a swimming pool in a panic while holidaying in Ibiza.

Efron, 36, captioned the picture, below: “Happy and healthy, thanks for the well wishes” after fretting fans had flooded his social media with their worries over his health.

zac efron breaks silence hospitalized pool ibiza happy healthy
Source: @ZacEfron/Instagram

Efron, 36, showed fans he was back on form by balancing on a ball while getting back to his weights regime.

Sources said the High School Musical star was found inside a pool by two staff at a luxury villa on Friday night on the party island, who pulled him out of the water.

It was reported he was “in distress” and his representative confirmed to the Efron was hospitalized as a “precautionary measure”.

They brushed off the incident as “minor” and declared hours after the reports of his hospitalization broke he was “recovering just fine”.

zac efron breaks silence hospitalized pool ibiza happy healthy
Source: MEGA

The hospital in Ibiza where Efron was treated after reportedly being pulled from a pool in “distress”.

Efron was discharged from medical care on Saturday morning and his representative has not responded to questions over why Efron had to be taken to the hospital if the incident was so “minor”.

Ahead of the incident, Efron had joined his Dutch DJ pal Martin Garrix, 28, on stage during one of his shows.

Zac Efron
Zac Efron
Efron’s hospitalization came as he continues to enjoy sunshine breaks after finishing up the grueling training required to get in shape for his Iron Claw wrestling dynasty drama.

Efron has been at center of plastic surgery rumors as more than a decade ago, he “shattered” his jaw when he smashed into a granite fountain after he slipped on a pair of socks while running at his home.

zac efron breaks silence hospitalized pool ibiza happy healthy
Source: MEGA

The High School Musical star has been at the center of plastic surgery rumors for at least a decade after shattering his jaw in a fall at home.

He said in 2022 he fainted and woke up with his “chin bone hanging off his face”.

Fans speculated after the incident it looked as if he had undergone reconstructive surgery, but Efron dismissed the gossip.

He said when he was injured, the masseter muscles on the inside of his face and jaw “compensated” for his injury causing them to swell in size and change his appearance.

zac efron breaks silence hospitalized pool ibiza happy healthy
Source: MEGA

Efron was the subject of more gossip about his appearance after starring alongside Nicole Kidman (center) in their “A Family Affair” movie earlier this year.

But last month fans once again spread rumors he had gone under the knife after watching his new Netflix film A Family Affair, which saw him starring alongside Nicole Kidman.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

