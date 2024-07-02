Nip/Tuck? Zac Efron Fans 'Confused' by Actor's 'Different Face' in New Netflix Movie as Top Docs Dissect 'List' of Plastic Surgeries
Zac Efron threw fans for a loop when his latest Netflix movie, A Family Affair, starring Nicole Kidman and Joey King premiered on June 28.
Viewers were "confused" by the 36-year-old actor's seemingly "different face," and quickly began to question whether or no the went under the knife, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Watching #AFamilyAffair on Netflix and can’t stop staring at Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron’s horrendous plastic surgery. Neither one of them look like themselves. Kathy Bates has aged gracefully and looks better than both of them," wrote one X user.
Another viewer reacted, "Realizing this guy in Netflix's Family Affair is Zac Efron ... what has he done to his face!? It's disturbing."
A third X user echoed, "Trying to watch #AFamilyAffair with #ZacEfron, but I’m way too distracted by whatever he did to his beautiful face, why would he do that to himself?"
Now, a top Hollywood surgeon has compiled a "list" of potential procedures that could have contributed to the actor's striking new look.
Netflix viewers pointed out that Efron's jaw appears dramatically more square and wide in the rom-com — and his face appears to be "stockier" overall.
Efron addressed controversy over his jaw's unusual appearance in 2022 cover interview for Men's Health Magazine, in which he revealed he had "shattered" his jaw in a severe fall.
Despite his previous explanation, fans weren't convinced that he hasn't had some type of cosmetic procedure based off his new film.
Amid ongoing chatter about Efron's ever-changing appearance, Hollywood physician Dr. Gary Motykie weighed in.
"I am curious about his jawline. There is definitely some difference there," Motykie, who hasn't treated the star, told the Daily Mail. "I do think in that new footage it appears to have been augmented in the mandibular area as well as the chin being slightly more pronounced."
"So, there is a possibility there that he has done more fillers, augmentation to that area," the physician continued. "It is hard to say."
Motykie suspected Efron has had filler injected to the face and cheeks, as well as botox in the brow area, adding, "When I am looking at his new face, starting with the eyes, he has changed that stern masculine, prey, look into this kind of soft, surprised look to his eyes. That can come from botox to the brow."
The physician additionally raised the possibility of "moon face" due to testosterone use.
"Based on the shirtless images of him on the set of The Iron Claw, I am most suspicious of testosterone use," Motykie said. "If Zac is using testosterone, it is entirely possible that he has developed what is called TRT, or testosterone replacement therapy, moon face."