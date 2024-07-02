SPOTTED: Downcast Alec Baldwin Reemerges at Sushi Restaurant With 'Rust' Producer Days Before Involuntary Manslaughter Trial
Alec Baldwin was spotted at a sushi restaurant with a Rust producer days before his involuntary manslaughter trial begins in New Mexico, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The embattled star was seen sitting at the bar while chatting with Matt DelPiano at the eatery in Venice Beach.
Baldwin was clad in a blue jacket and baggy gray trousers, and was later seen leaving, pushing a small suitcase and carrying a bag.
It's been just a few months since the 66-year-old Saturday Night Live actor was charged — for the second time — with involuntary manslaughter of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after the prop gun he'd been holding for the film was discharged.
Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during a rehearsal in October 2021 at a film-set ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe.
Baldwin claimed that Hutchins told him to aim the gun at her while he practiced a cross-draw maneuver. It was at that point his gun discharged a live round of ammunition, fatally striking Hutchins and injuring the film's director, Joel Souza.
Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger and denied wrongdoing.
As we previously reported, the trial will go ahead after a judge sided with prosecutors in denying a request to dismiss the charge.
Baldwin's trial proceedings will kick off July 9. If the jury convicts him, the actor could face up to 18 months in prison.
Prosecutors in January 2023 initially charged Baldwin and the film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with involuntary manslaughter.
Gutierrez-Reed was convicted in March, but jurors found her not guilty of tampering with evidence.
She is currently serving an 18-month sentence at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility.
"I find that what you did constitutes a serious, violent offense," Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said after handing down the sentence. "It was committed in a physically violent manner. A fatal gunshot done with your recklessness in the face of knowledge that your acts were reasonably likely to result in serious harm."
"You were the armorer, the one that's to be between a safe weapon and a weapon that could kill someone. You alone turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon. But for you, Mrs. Hutchins would be alive, a husband would have his partner and a little boy would have his mother."