Baldwin was clad in a blue jacket and baggy gray trousers, and was later seen leaving, pushing a small suitcase and carrying a bag.

It's been just a few months since the 66-year-old Saturday Night Live actor was charged — for the second time — with involuntary manslaughter of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after the prop gun he'd been holding for the film was discharged.

Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during a rehearsal in October 2021 at a film-set ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe.