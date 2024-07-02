As this outlet reported, the Jane Does filed the lawsuit in January, accusing the TV veteran, 74, of sexual assault, sexual harassment, gender violence, and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. They claimed that he "openly swatted and groped" their butts on the show's set and in dressing rooms before things allegedly escalated on the way to a series wrap party in May 2003.

Instead of driving them to the studio where the gathering was taking place, the suit said, Lythgoe took the women to a home in Los Angeles where he allegedly "made sexual advances" toward them. Despite being "rejected," he "persisted and continued," trying to kiss one of the women and "pushing her body close to his," the complaint alleged, adding that she "rejected the kiss and scrambled to release herself from his grasp."