An unidentified belligerent woman in West Palm Beach Florida found herself on the receiving end of instant karma, being knocked to the ground moments after she tried to take a swing at a YouTuber filming her altercation with another woman at a Publix supermarket lot last month, RadarOnline.com can report.

The YouTuber, known as Wtfbroward, started filming the exchange mid-fight, over what appears to have been an altercation over a disabled parking space.

The first woman got out of her car, pointed her finger at the “Karen” and chanted, “You’re going to hell. You started it. You’re going to hell and your kids are too.” She then yelled, “At least I don’t dress like a sl--. At least my husband isn’t a pimp like yours.”