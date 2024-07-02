Your tip
Instant Karma: Wild Scenes as Enraged Florida Woman Goes Ballistic in Parking Lot, Swings at YouTuber and is Knocked to the Ground

Photo of woman involved in viral incident.
Source: YouTube

Enraged at being filmed over an altercation over a parking spot with another woman in a Publix parking lot, a Florida took a swing at the Youtuber who responded by knocking her to the ground

Jul. 2 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

An unidentified belligerent woman in West Palm Beach Florida found herself on the receiving end of instant karma, being knocked to the ground moments after she tried to take a swing at a YouTuber filming her altercation with another woman at a Publix supermarket lot last month, RadarOnline.com can report.

The YouTuber, known as Wtfbroward, started filming the exchange mid-fight, over what appears to have been an altercation over a disabled parking space.

The first woman got out of her car, pointed her finger at the “Karen” and chanted, “You’re going to hell. You started it. You’re going to hell and your kids are too.” She then yelled, “At least I don’t dress like a sl--. At least my husband isn’t a pimp like yours.”

The woman noticed their interaction is being filmed and pointed to the cameraman, saying, “She started it. Put it on YouTube!” She then yelled at the Karen and said, ‘Don’t project your disturbances onto me.”

“Karen” spotted the cameraman and then walked purposefully toward him, tried to grab the camera, and warned, “Erase that or I’ll punch the f--- out of you.”

Wtfroward responded, “Lady, you’re crazy!” The woman replied, “Erase that,” before closing her fist and taking a swing at him. He instantly knocked her to the ground and yelled, “F---ing move, b----! F---ing no! You can’t hit me.”

kellys image templates
Source: YouTube

An enraged 'Karen' at a Publix parking lot in Florida took a swing at a Youtuber filming her altercation with another woman.

Open-mouthed and sprawled on the ground, the shocked woman quickly stood up and started walking away, threatening to call 911.

He continued with a second video that showed her phoning someone, with Wtfbroward stating, “Here we go, Karen of the day,” as she started filming his license plate.

She claimed to be simply trying to move his phone, but he responded, “No, lady, you’re not allowed to grab me. You have no authority to put your hands on me. I have you on camera hitting me, lady.”

karmakaren
Source: YouTube

'Karen' is met with instant Karma as the Youtuber knocks her to the ground after she takes a swing at him

The woman who was in the initial spat then pulled up and the YouTuber told her, “She hit me, she hit me.”

The woman responded, “I saw that, and I’m calling the police.”

The video cut out shortly thereafter. It’s unclear if the police arrived or if charges were pressed.

Both videos have gone viral on YouTube, with the first racking up 192,000 views and the second garnering a whopping 637,000 views.

