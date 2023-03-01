'We Cleaned Off Your Sidewalk?': Illinois 'Karen' Scolds Two Black Men & Calls Cops For Shoveling Snow Outside Her House
A TikTok video of a "Karen" in Illinois is quickly gaining traction online, RadarOnline.com has discovered, showing her scolding two Black men who decided to shovel snow outside of her house for free after a storm.
Gregory McAdory, the owner of a snow removal business in Rockford, was clearing a driveway for his friend's dad on February 17 when they paved the way to the sidewalk.
"Are you seriously mad because we cleaned off your sidewalk?" the clip began, showing his confrontation with a small-statured woman who had a thick accent.
The angry woman expressed her disapproval and shoveled what they had cleared off back on the sidewalk, ordering that McAdory and his companion stay off her property.
"Don't trespass that line!" she yelled, drawing it out with her hand.
"I don't need anything from you!" she continued, while the friend shoveled away the snow again as he explained they were just trying to help and do a kind neighborly deed.
The two argued as she declared, "That's trespassing property!"
"This is a public sidewalk!" McAdory fired back as she called the cops, declaring there was "an emergency."
She reported that two men were bothering her and gave a description.
"These two guys are African American, and I don't get along with them," the woman claimed. "They are making fun of me. See, they don't have no respect!"
According to the police log, a call was placed around 12:30 PM when the woman reported disorderly conduct and claimed "they are disrespecting her and she wants them gone."
In a follow-up video that McAdory uploaded to Tiktok, two Rockford police officers arrived at the scene, where one informed them that the woman may suffer from a mental illness.
In the end, the men were asked to not shovel her snow and the officers were gone in roughly 20 minutes.
"When the police is called on people of my color, just to be on the safe side, I just say, 'Record,'" McAdory told the Daily Beast in a statement.
"I don't know what's wrong with her. I don't know if it's racism," McAdory added. "I just didn't want to be arrested for something as minor as that."