'I’m the person who had the gun': Officials Release Hundreds Of Photos, Videos From Alec Baldwin Shooting
As a New Mexico sheriff’s deputy laid crime scene tape outside a movie set where a cinematographer received treatment for a gunshot wound, actor Alec Baldwin approached.
“I’m the person who had the gun in the scene,” Baldwin told a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Deputy.
The video was the first interaction Baldwin had with police moments after shooting Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust.
The footage was among the heaps of body camera footage, crime scene photos and reports released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
In October, deputies and first responders were called to the movie set for a reported shooting. When they arrived — and frantic bodycam footage shows the scene — they found Hutchins shot.
Crews tried to provide her care as she appeared to be speaking to those around her. Hutchins was eventually taken to the hospital, where she died.
Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting, but he survived his wounds.
Deputies have been investigating the case, but so far, no charges have been filed. The state of New Mexico fined the production company about $140,000 for failing in various safety aspects. The fine is the maximum the state could levy against the production group.
Baldwin has denied any wrongdoing in the incident and insisted that he didn’t know the gun was loaded.
The videos released by the Sheriff’s department included the first encounter with Baldwin. At one point, a detective approached Baldwin and told him they would like to get a statement at the department.
Baldwin, who smiled at several points, told the deputy, “you tell me what to do.”
The deputy agreed to allow Baldwin to change out of his set clothing before they headed to the station. It was unclear at that moment if Hutchins had died, or anyone had been informed about her death.
At one point, the deputy asked Baldwin if the blood on his clothing was real or fake. The actor assured the deputy that it was from the movie set.
“This is fake, this is all theatrical,” Baldwin said in the police video.
At the station, Baldwin detailed the shooting and how the shooting was supposed to unfold.
“He wanted me to cock the gun in the scene, take the gun out turn and cock it,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin told deputies in an interview that he had a cold gun during every other filming and there were no problems. Baldwin added he couldn’t remember who he handed the gun to after the shooting.
“I mean everybody freaked out,” the actor said.
The sheriff’s department also released hundreds of photos of evidence collected at the scene and various crime scene photos. Some of the images included a gun, believed to be the weapon that Baldwin fired.
There were also images of Baldwin and his hands taken outside the church where the shooting happened.
Sheriff’s deputies also seized footage from movie cameras that were part of the setting. In one video, Baldwin could be seen pulling out the gun and aiming it. But, it doesn’t appear to be the fatal footage as he doesn’t seem to pull the trigger before the footage ends.