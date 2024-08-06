Royal Scandal: King Charles’ Dad Prince Philip Possibly Linked to Sex-Trap Girls Outrage in Secret FBI Files

In the file, Hoover notes American businessman Thomas Corbally, who was involved in industrial spying, said there were rumors Queen Elizabeth II’s husband "may have been involved with" showgirls Christine Keeler, then 19, and Mandy Rice-Davies, 18.

Keeler and Rice-Davies were at the heart of England's notorious spy crisis.

The explosive memo links the prince, who died at age 99 in 2021, to two scandals — one that he was cheating on his wife, and a second involving pimps, models, government bigwigs and British cabinet minister John Profumo.

The Profumo Affair exploded when Profumo, then 46, who was married, was revealed to have had a five-month affair with Keeler. She was said to simultaneously be having an affair with Russian naval attaché Eugene Ivanov.

The link threatened England's national security.