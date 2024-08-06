Royal Scandal: King Charles’ Dad Prince Philip Possibly Linked to Sex-Trap Girls Outrage in Secret FBI Files
Shocking top secret FBI files try to tie King Charles III’s late father, Prince Philip, to two of the sex trap girls involved in England's devastating 1960s spy scandal – the Profumo Affair.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the newly surfaced documents including a bombshell memo written by then FBI boss J. Edgar Hoover.
In the file, Hoover notes American businessman Thomas Corbally, who was involved in industrial spying, said there were rumors Queen Elizabeth II’s husband "may have been involved with" showgirls Christine Keeler, then 19, and Mandy Rice-Davies, 18.
Keeler and Rice-Davies were at the heart of England's notorious spy crisis.
The explosive memo links the prince, who died at age 99 in 2021, to two scandals — one that he was cheating on his wife, and a second involving pimps, models, government bigwigs and British cabinet minister John Profumo.
The Profumo Affair exploded when Profumo, then 46, who was married, was revealed to have had a five-month affair with Keeler. She was said to simultaneously be having an affair with Russian naval attaché Eugene Ivanov.
The link threatened England's national security.
Osteopath Stephen Ward, who held parties attended by politicians and pretty young girls, had introduced Keeler and Rice-Davies to Profumo, and was later tried and convicted of being a pimp.
Ward committed suicide days before he was found guilty of “living off the earnings of prostitution”, and also before he could share the information about the bigwigs and girls at his parties.
At the trial, Rice-Davies was asked why politician Lord Astor denied having a tryst with her, and she famously replied: “Well he would, wouldn't he?”
In Netflix's hit series The Crown, about the late Queen Elizabeth, the monarch is told Philip frequently attended Ward’s mixers.
A photo is shown of a “mystery man” who has his back to the camera, at a party. The episode speculates Philip is the mystery man at the party as Elizabeth confronts him, saying: “Half the time I don't know where are, or what you're doing.”
The show came under fire over another scene depicting Philip involved in extramarital affairs.
The scene is question suggested the prince and a close pal of the royal family, Penny Knatchbull — who now has the title of Countess Mountbatten of Burma — were more than just friends in real life.
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II were married for 73 years.
