MyKayla Skinner, Infant Daughter Receive Death Threats After Simone Biles’ Clapback — Ex-Gymnast Begs Her to ‘Put a Stop to This’

Skinner added: “It's one thing to disagree with me over one thing I said or a point I was trying to make, but its something else entirely when that turns into cyberbullying.”

Speaking directly to Biles – who has made headlines for her comments on mental health – Skinner pleaded: “I am asking you directly and publicly to please put a stop to this. Please ask your followers to stop. You have been an incredible champion for mental health awareness and a lot of people need your help now. We've been hurt and attacked in ways that I’m certain you never intended.”

She said the Olympics “should be a time that we support one another” and “lift each [other] and our country up”, then shared how she hopes they all can “move on and move forward”.