MyKayla Skinner, Infant Daughter Receive Death Threats After Simone Biles’ Clapback — Ex-Gymnast Begs Her to ‘Put a Stop to This’

Aug. 6 2024, Published 6:49 p.m. ET

Simone Biles’ former teammate MyKayla Skinner confessed the gymnast’s recent online comments brought on an onslaught of death threats.

The mother-of-one claims Biles’ July 31 remark rehashing an old feud has brought about “threats of physical harm” to herself, her husband, Jonas Harmer, and their 11-month-old daughter, Charlotte, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Skinner, 27, said: “Please, at this point I have been asking for it to just stop for the sake of my family because enough is enough.”

Skinner added: “It's one thing to disagree with me over one thing I said or a point I was trying to make, but its something else entirely when that turns into cyberbullying.”

Speaking directly to Biles – who has made headlines for her comments on mental health – Skinner pleaded: “I am asking you directly and publicly to please put a stop to this. Please ask your followers to stop. You have been an incredible champion for mental health awareness and a lot of people need your help now. We've been hurt and attacked in ways that I’m certain you never intended.”

She said the Olympics “should be a time that we support one another” and “lift each [other] and our country up”, then shared how she hopes they all can “move on and move forward”.

Biles has yet to publicly respond to the ex-gymnast's comments via social media. However, Skinner’s husband showed support for her outcry in the comments section.

Harmer wrote: “Proud of you for apologizing when you did, staying quiet when you did, and now standing up for yourself. You’re the strongest person I know!”

Skinner — who retired from gymnastics in 2021 — sparked outrage in June when she said in a since-deleted Youtube video that the gymnasts “besides Simone” had lacked “work ethic” and “didn’t work as hard”.

Soon after, the 2020 Olympic vault silver medalist issued a public apology and revealed in her latest video that she sent personalized messages to each female gymnast.

According to the athlete, only Biles, 27, responded to the apology and “told [her] she was proud of [her]”.

Skinner stated: “I know these women are incredible and the best of the best and almost all of them are my former teammates who I have enjoyed very much cheering on the last few years.”

Despite her apology, as RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biles seemingly made a swipe at Skinner's past insults on July 31, after she, Suni Lee, 21, Jordan Chiles, 23, Jade Carey, 24, and Hezly Rivera, 16, won gold for Team USA at the Games.

Captioning a photo from the event, Biles playfully quipped: “Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions ❤️🥇🇺🇸”

