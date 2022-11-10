Even the Royal family enjoys a good Netflix binge — and according to a source, the Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles "definitely" watches The Crown, although King Charles III is uninterested in the show about his family, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nThe Netflix series was in hot water following the death of Queen Elizabeth II for the show's depiction of the late Prince Phillip confiding in another woman about his marriage troubles.According to King Charles' former communications director, Kristina Kyriacou, who advised the King while he was Prince of Wales from 2009 to 2016, Camilla is "definitely" watching the hit Netflix series that chronicles the Royal family throughout Queen Elizabeth's reign. \n\n"I think the Queen Consort will have definitely been watching it... [she] keeps in touch with her family her friends," Kyriacou shared on the British talk show, Phil and Holly This Morning. "It's an enormous series."\n\n"I don't think the King will have the time. I don't think it's a programme which will tickle his interest," Kyriacou continued.\n\nThe latest season features Camilla and King Charles' relationship while he was married to the late Princess Diana, which the communication director shared had been "painful" for the Royals to watch.The "painful" scene in question? The cringe-worthy explicit phone call between Camilla and King Charles, where he allegedly expressed his desire to be a tampon, so he could live inside Camilla. \n\n"It's a one sided narrative that is 30 years old," Kyriacou said on the infamous affair. "Out of respect to his ex-deceased wife and children he would never talk about that situation."\n\nKyriacou continued to criticize The Crown for drudging up old history for television ratings."It's a dialogue that is fueled by speculation. It doesn't serve anyone very well to keep rehashing things," Kyriacou remarked on the latest season of the show. \n\nThe statements from the King's former communication director come a month after another Royal insider, Katie Nicholl, told talk TV that Camilla "watches The Crown" with a stiff drink. \n\n"I think good for her because she watches it and takes it in the spirit with which it's intended which is with a good pinch of salt," Nicholl shared on Camilla tuning in as a viewer. \n\nAmid the backlash from the latest season of the show, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary was delayed until 2023, a move the couple was allegedly pushing for due to pressure from King Charles.