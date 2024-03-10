From Taylor Swift's Presidential Election Plan to Eminem's Death: 10 of the Strangest Celebrity Conspiracy Theories
Avril Lavigne Died a Long Time Ago
Sk8ter Boi hitmaker Avril Lavigne sparked the conspiracy theory about her alleged death when she released new songs in 2007. According to fans, the tracks sounded different and led to speculations she died by suicide in 2003 and was only replaced by a woman named Melissa Vandella.
Beyoncé Faked Her Pregnancy
For years, Beyoncé has fueled rumors about her alleged fake pregnancy, as people believed she was never pregnant and gave birth to Blue Ivy. Conspiracy theorists assumed she used a surrogate mother to have a child.
The "clues" included the Halo singer giving two different answers about her delivery date and having a folded baby bump when she appeared on Sunday Night.
Britney Spears Was Cloned
In 2001, rumors about Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's car crash emerged. Per the theory, the *NSYNC member suffered burns while his then-girlfriend was decapitated, leading her management company to commission clones of her and replace her with them.
Katy Perry is JonBenét Ramsey
Decades after JonBenét Ramsey's death, a conspiracy theory about the murdered kid growing up as Katy Perry went viral. It claimed that Perry and Ramsey were the same, with their family faking the latter's death.
Keanu Reeves is Immortal
Over the years, photos of Keanu Reeves and his alleged "other identities" ticked people's curiosity. He looks similar to his 20s self and shares spitting images of Paul Mounet and Charlemagne.
The conspiracy theory then claimed he has been immortal for decades — or maybe centuries.
Lorde's Real Age Sparked Curiosity
Lorde's statements in her interviews created a conspiracy theory about her actual age. She playfully told Vanity Fair, "Hi, I'm Ella, and I'm actually 45." She also shared with Rookie Magazine how The Virgin Suicides resonated with her as a teenager, soon correcting her statement and mentioning she was still a teen at that time.
The Illuminati Killed Eminem
By taking a five-year hiatus after releasing his 2004 album, Encore, Eminem became subject to a conspiracy theory about his alleged death despite saying he took a break because of drugs and writer's block.
According to the theory, the Illuminati tried to recruit him but failed. With that, the group allegedly "killed him through a car crash and probably finished him off after if that didn't kill him."
Taylor Swift is Zeena LaVey
Due to Taylor Swift's resemblance to the former Satanist Zeena LaVey, conspiracy theorists assumed the duo was one person.
Taylor Swift Started Planning to Re-Elect President Joe Biden
Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, conspiracy theories about Swift helping President Joe Biden's reelection suddenly surfaced.
According to the poll published by Monmouth University, one out of three Republicans believe the Look What You Made Me Do singer would endorse Biden and have her fans vote for him.
Director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, Patrick Murray, said.
Who Killed John Lennon?
John Lennon's death led to a long list of conspiracy theories, including one about Stephen King's alleged connection to the murder.
Per the theory, the King of Horror — not Mark David Chapman — killed The Beatles member. The fan was reportedly a victim as well, according to Steve Lightfoot.
The Florida-based man added Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan permitted King to murder Lennon because they were annoyed by the late musician's pacifist efforts. Despite the claim, Chapman was indicted and remains behind bars.