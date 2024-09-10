‘Bloodthirsty’ Venezuelan Street Gang Overruns New York: Inside ‘Tren de Aragua’ — Who They are and What They’re Capable of Doing

Tren de Aragua is a violent street gang that came from Venezuela and has been tied to a number of crimes across the country and are picking up national attention because of this, including reports that they have taken over apartment buildings in Colorado, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Who are Tren de Aragua?

The gang is thought to have gotten its start in Venezuelan prisons and over the past decade has moved north. However, its reputation within the United States has grown over the past year, mostly because of a number of high-profile crimes linked to the gang.