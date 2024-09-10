Your tip
‘Bloodthirsty’ Venezuelan Street Gang Overruns New York: Inside ‘Tren de Aragua’ — Who They are and What They’re Capable of Doing

Venezuelan Gang Tren de Aragua Enters U.S., Linked to Crimes
Source: Aurora Police Department

Members of the gang (left) in security camera footage showing them seizing control of an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado.; Dixon Azuaje-Perez and Nixon Azuaje-Perez (right) were arrested by local police for an attempted murder in July that occurred at the Nome Street Apartments, officials said.

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

Tren de Aragua is a violent street gang that came from Venezuela and has been tied to a number of crimes across the country and are picking up national attention because of this, including reports that they have taken over apartment buildings in Colorado, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Who are Tren de Aragua?

The gang is thought to have gotten its start in Venezuelan prisons and over the past decade has moved north. However, its reputation within the United States has grown over the past year, mostly because of a number of high-profile crimes linked to the gang.

Venezuelan Gang Tren de Aragua Enters U.S., Linked to Crimes
Source: Aurora Police Department

Alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang have overtaken an apartment building in Aurora, Colorado, charging rent in exchange for protection.

Many people believe the gang arrived in the U.S. by coming across the southern border as part of the sharp increase in migration in recent years, Fox News reported.

In March, a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) bulletin was issued, alerting agents about tattoos and other identifiers of the gang. Federal authorities previously warned that Tren de Aragua was trying to establish itself inside the U.S., and they could potentially team up with the violent MS-13 gang.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) said the gang “has unleashed violence across Central and South America.”

Venezuelan Gang Tren de Aragua Enters U.S., Linked to Crimes
Source: CBP

These images from a CBP intelligence bulletin, show tattoos and other identifiers for Tren De Aragua.

"Now, we’re seeing more people coming across the border illegally with ties to Tren de Aragua. Until we get the border crisis under control, more and more bad actors will take advantage of the loopholes in our immigration system," he said.

What has Tren de Aragua done?

Officials in New York have linked the gang to more than 62 robberies in the city, and two suspected members of the gang were arrested in connection with a shocking assault on two NYPD officers.

The suspect accused of killing Georgia student Laken Riley has ties to the gang with his brother, and there were 10 migrants affiliated with the gang arrested in Texas in May.

Venezuelan Gang Tren de Aragua Enters U.S., Linked to Crimes
Source: Aurora Police Department

Security footage showed suspected gang members breaking into an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, officials said.

MORE ON:
crime

"Keep your eye on this gang," Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens said at that time. "Their criminal activities represent a serious threat to our communities!"

What is taking place in Colorado?

At the same time, the gang has reportedly established a significant presence in parts of Colorado, Fox News reported. They were reportedly given a “green light” to fire on or attack law enforcement in Denver.

There have also been reports of the gang taking over at least two apartment buildings in Aurora. The New York Post reported that a landlord agreed to sell a troubled apartment complex that was taken over by Tren de Aragua.

Venezuelan Gang Tren de Aragua Enters U.S., Linked to Crimes
Source: Aurora Police Department

Aurora Police released the names and mugshots of the four confirmed and suspected gangsters arrested in connection to a violent shootout in July.

The city has stated there is only a “small” presence in Aurora and police told The Denver Post that “it’s still too soon to quantify TdA’s presence in Aurora one way or another.”

ICE has confirmed with Fox News that four known or suspected gang members were arrested by police in Aurora in connection with a shooting in July. These suspects are illegal immigrants who were caught and released at the border.

What is the federal government doing about Tren de Aragua?

In July, the Biden administration took significant action against Tren de Aragua when the Treasury designated them a “significant transnational criminal organization.” By doing so, it blocked all property and assets owned by the gang in the U.S.

The State Department has also offered up to $12 million for any information leading to the arrest of three of the gang’s leaders.

Senior border officials have also told Fox News that the gang is a priority.

