Frail Dick Van Dyke’s Heartbreaking Death Wish: ‘Mary Poppins’ Veteran, 98, Reflects on ‘Hard Times’ — And Admits He Can Barely Remember What He Ate For Breakfast
He sparked health fears a year ago when he crashed his car into a gate in Malibu aged 97.
Dick Van Dyke appeared to brush off the incident at the time, but RadarOnline.com can now reveal his mortality is now on his mind so much he is dwelling on how he wants to remembered – and has revealed the poignant last wish he wants to achieve before he shuffles off.
The Mary Poppins actor, who is set to turn 99 on 13 December, revealed his dream after he won an award for outstanding variety special at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards for his 2023 birthday special Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic.
He said he wanted to be remembered "for laughter" – and declared about the legacy he wants: "I hope (I'm remembered) for making people laugh for 75 years."
The actor continued to reflect on his life and decades-long career by saying: "I've been in the business 75 years. I can’t believe that I'm still here and performing."
And he said about how he wants to keep working until he drops: "I'm looking for work if anybody has."
Van Dyke also dished out advice for younger actors, saying: "You have to stick with it. You're gonna go through hard times and a lot of auditions... but you have to stay with it.
"Be patient if you’ve got the confidence in yourself, and it’s very important to believe that you can do it."
In June, Van Dyke stunned fans by performing with his Dick Van Dyke and the Vantastix band in Los Angeles.
His long-running singing quartet also featured his 52-year-old second wife Arlene Silver, who he married in 2012.
They put on the show after Van Dyke made history earlier that month by becoming the oldest Daytime Emmy Award winner.
Van Dyke took home the trophy for best guest performer in a daytime drama series for his role as Timothy Robicheaux on Days of Our Lives, and said at the time his "secret weapon" to staying youthful was still going to the gym.
He added: "I think I'm the last of my generation, really. I’m 98. I have almost all my marbles… I can't remember what I had for breakfast."
After his 2023 car smash, Van Dyke admitted he'd been left shaken up while trying to make light of the accident.
He said he was left "sore all over" after he lost control of his car in wet conditions – and ended up needing two stitches in his lip after he "face-planted" into his steering wheel.
The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang veteran added: "The airbag did not deploy, so I just did a face plant right into the steering wheel and it just made me a little dumber."
He also grimly added: "I'm 97 – all my friends are dead."
As RadarOnline.com has also reported, Van Dyke is said to be blowing through his $50million fortune by sharing it with his nearest and dearest "while he still can".
We also told how his 2023 crash was far from his worst road accident.
In 2013, the now 98-year-old actor’s car burst into flames with him inside – sparking warnings he was no longer fit to be on the road.
