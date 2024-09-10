Frail Dick Van Dyke’s Heartbreaking Death Wish: ‘Mary Poppins’ Veteran, 98, Reflects on ‘Hard Times’ — And Admits He Can Barely Remember What He Ate For Breakfast

The Mary Poppins actor, who is set to turn 99 on 13 December, revealed his dream after he won an award for outstanding variety special at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards for his 2023 birthday special Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic.

He said he wanted to be remembered "for laughter" – and declared about the legacy he wants: "I hope (I'm remembered) for making people laugh for 75 years."

The actor continued to reflect on his life and decades-long career by saying: "I've been in the business 75 years. I can’t believe that I'm still here and performing."

And he said about how he wants to keep working until he drops: "I'm looking for work if anybody has."

Van Dyke also dished out advice for younger actors, saying: "You have to stick with it. You're gonna go through hard times and a lot of auditions... but you have to stay with it.