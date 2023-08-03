'Days of Our Lives' Executive Producer 'Inserted Himself' into Love Scenes, Source Claims: 'Let Me Show You How To Do It'
Days of Our Lives co-executive producer/director Albert Alarr had a reputation for making crude remarks while directing the popular soap and allegedly became far too involved while filming steamy moments shared between stars on the show.
Another new insider spoke out about Alarr's conduct on-set amid calls for him to be fired in the wake of misconduct allegations, RadarOnline.com has learned. As we previously reported, a nine-week investigation kicked off in March following a complaint related to a recent round of layoffs.
Alarr is accused of groping and inappropriately touching actresses as well as making crass comments while behind the camera.
It was claimed that during one incident, he "forcefully grabbed and kissed a DoOL actress without her consent at an event after the show had won an award, leaving her horrified."
A Sony Pictures Television-led investigation against Alarr had concluded with the co-executive producer/director receiving a written warning and being asked to undergo training.
"During love scenes, [Alarr] has been inserting himself into them like, 'Let me show you how to do it', which, even in and of itself as this is awkward and uncomfortable," the new source claimed to Deadline.
Further, show insiders alleged that he often gives instructions via a loudspeaker. Another shocking incident involved Alarr making an ageist remark, allegedly telling an actress in her early 40s to "try and remember what it was like when you were young and vibrant."
A different star from the show claimed he had no qualms when it came to pushing the boundaries of their working dynamic.
"We're all adults but there is a line at work, and the flirtation happens often, and it would go with a hug and then a lingering hug and then his famous line; if he said something derogatory or sexual, it always came with a chuckle and 'A good thing there’s no HR.' I can't tell you the amount of times I heard that," she told the publication.
Insiders also shared how they felt pressure to keep their schedules clear out of fear for repercussions. "It's an environment in which people are afraid to take time off work, even if it's for something important — family or having babies or whatever — because they're like, you lose your job," another employee alleged. "It's a running joke, keep things a secret about your personal life. That's just not an environment to work."
Alarr has not yet addressed the bombshell claims while reality star Lisa Rinna, who notably portrayed the character Billie Reed, has demanded higher-ups and executive producer Ken Corday take action.
Meanwhile, other stars are taking a stand and calling for change. "If any of this had come out about any actor or actress, even remotely close, even if it was just an allegation, not even something that was true, they'd be gone," a performer said. "The actors are held to a standard, and the fact that a producer isn't, it's just madness to me."