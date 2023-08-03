'Days of Our Lives' EP Albert Alarr Told Female Actress in Her 40s to 'Try and Remember What It was Like When You Were Young and Vibrant' During Intimate Scene: Report

Corday has not been "hands-on" involved with the show for a few years and he also opted to keep Alarr in his roles after receiving details from the probe following meetings with multiple staffers who shared their grievances before speaking with the Sony HR investigator, the report claimed. The probe was launched after a female employee complained about layoffs and alleged that women were disproportionately impacted and not receiving equal pay.

One incident that took place roughly a year ago involved an actress in her 40s who was taping a love scene directed by Alarr. It was alleged that she was trying to fix the sheets on the bed to better cover herself due to the prop department forgetting to bring her an extra that day.

The stall had apparently frustrated Alarr, who instructed her to hurry up and turn up the heat a notch, telling her something along the lines of "try and remember what it was like when you were young and vibrant," a shocked eyewitness said.