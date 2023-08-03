'Days of Our Lives' EP Albert Alarr Told Female Actress in Her 40s to 'Try and Remember What It was Like When You Were Young and Vibrant' During Intimate Scene: Report
Talent on the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives are demanding change as stunning new details come to light about the toxic work environment allegedly fostered by co-executive producer/director Albert Alarr and his team.
RadarOnline.com has learned that production was recently suspended until at least August 7 following a misconduct investigation and how they will proceed remains unknown.
The results of the investigation were not shared with the staff, according to a new report, and Alarr received a written warning and was asked to undergo training.
Alarr, a longtime associate of Corday Productions owner and DoOL executive producer Ken Corday, has worked on the hit show since 2003 and later joined Corday.
Insiders told Deadline in their bombshell exposé that his questionable behavior had been noticed for years, but reached an all-time high after he became co-executive producer in 2015.
Corday has not been "hands-on" involved with the show for a few years and he also opted to keep Alarr in his roles after receiving details from the probe following meetings with multiple staffers who shared their grievances before speaking with the Sony HR investigator, the report claimed. The probe was launched after a female employee complained about layoffs and alleged that women were disproportionately impacted and not receiving equal pay.
One incident that took place roughly a year ago involved an actress in her 40s who was taping a love scene directed by Alarr. It was alleged that she was trying to fix the sheets on the bed to better cover herself due to the prop department forgetting to bring her an extra that day.
The stall had apparently frustrated Alarr, who instructed her to hurry up and turn up the heat a notch, telling her something along the lines of "try and remember what it was like when you were young and vibrant," a shocked eyewitness said.
Another similar incident involved Alarr telling a male actor an awkward remark in front of his female acting partner and the crew. "You're f------ horny, man, you just want to f--- her," the EP allegedly said.
As we previously reported, Alarr was accused of groping, abusive behavior, as well as inappropriate and crass remarks.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Members of the cast have since launched a petition that calls for a new leader on the show streaming on Peacock. More than 25 cast members have already signed.
Meanwhile, former cast member-turned-reality icon Lisa Rinna took to Instagram Stories Wednesday evening urging the higher-ups to "do the right thing now."