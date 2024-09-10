James Gandolfini’s Secret ‘Sopranos’ Pain Revealed On 25th Anniversary of Hit HBO Mob Show: ‘He Drunkenly Vowed to Quit Every Other Night’

His hulking mob character in The Sopranos spent most of the series trying to blot out his depression boozing, popping pills, hoovering up cocaine and bedding ‘goomas’.

RadarOnline.com can now reveal the late James Gandolfini’s life imitated art – as he was sunk so deep in the blues while shooting the HBO juggernaut he blotted out his black moods every night by getting drunk and vowing he was going to quit playing Tony Soprano.

Gandolfini's co-star Steven Van Zandt, 73, who played Tony's 'consiglieri' Silvio Dante on the New Jersey mafia hit, said about the actor's daily battle to stay on the series: "Every other day, we would go to a bar. We would have the exact same conversation.

"We would get drunk. He'd say, 'I'm done. I'm not going back'."