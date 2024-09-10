Shell-Shocked Russian Troops Walk Through Obliterated Tank Graveyard After Ukrainian Strike Destroys Base
Footage shows Russian troops were recently forced to navigate through the wreckage of a destroyed refueling point, filled with charred tankers and debris, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ukrainian forces launched a devastating attack in the Luhansk region, obliterating at least four Russian T-80BVM tanks and a MAZ 531605 fuel tanker. Video shared by open-source intelligence (OSINT) accounts shows Russian soldiers wandering through the wreckage, visibly shocked by the destruction.
Reports suggest that Kyiv's forces used "Dragonfire" drones in the attack, deploying thermite, which can burn through metal and human flesh alike, causing severe, irreversible damage.
While thermite weapons are notorious for their destructive capabilities, their use against enemy military positions in active war zones is not prohibited under international law. However, Russia has been widely criticized for using such weapons against Ukrainian civilians since the conflict began.
Amidst the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian soldiers have been seen executing daring counter offensives against Russian forces. Troops from Ukraine's Third Assault Brigade recently launched an attack in a forest near Kharkiv.
A video shared by military bloggers captured the raid at dawn, with soldiers dropped from helicopters before engaging in intense firefights. The clip shows them storming Russian trenches, raiding dugouts and rescuing wounded comrades while advancing towards enemy lines.
Russian troops attempted to repel the Ukrainian advance with heavy machine gun fire, but Kyiv's forces continued to push forward, systematically cutting off enemy positions. In the heat of battle, a determined Ukrainian soldier could be heard saying, "If I get into the trench line, I'll kill that machine gunner with my bare hands."
- Russia’s War Crimes Caught on Camera: Horrific Footage Reveals Execution of Surrendering Ukrainian Troops by Mad Vlad’s Brutes
- Battered Vladimir Putin Admits Russia Is Finally Ready for Peace Talks With Ukraine — as Thousands of Troops Occupy Kursk
- Hellish New Weapon Used on Putin’s Troops: Ukraine’s Unleashes Flesh-Melting ‘Flamethrower Drone’ — as Depot Fights Back with Missiles
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempts to regain control in Ukraine have been met with setbacks. Ukrainian forces have made significant advances, capturing over 500 square miles of territory in what has been described as Russia's most severe defeat on home soil since World War II.
The incursion has further strained any prospects for peace talks, a stark shift from Putin's initial assurances that his "special operation" would be brief.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the recent successes as part of a broader strategy to end the war, delivering a blow to Russia's military efforts. Footage from the battlefield has shown scores of Russian soldiers surrendering, underscoring the scale of Ukraine's gains.
In response, Russia has retaliated with indiscriminate airstrikes on Ukrainian cities. A recent attack involved two Russian ballistic missiles striking a military academy and hospital, killing at least 51 people and injuring 271 others.
Among the dead were cadets from a specialist military unit at the Institute of Communications in Poltava, northeastern Ukraine. The strike also damaged a nearby hospital, highlighting the ongoing toll on civilians.
Overnight, Ukraine launched around 140 drones, targeting multiple areas inside Russia, including Moscow, where at least 20 were downed. One woman reportedly died in the aerial attack and multiple others were injured.
Despite the ongoing conflict, Putin has once again proposed peace talks with Ukraine, expressing a willingness to revisit a failed agreement from earlier mediated negotiations in Istanbul.
Speaking at the 2024 Eastern Economic Forum, he suggested that countries like China, India and Brazil could act as mediators in renewed discussions. However, Kyiv remains steadfast in its refusal to negotiate directly with Russia, particularly if it involves conceding any of its territory.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.