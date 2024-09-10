Shell-Shocked Russian Troops Walk Through Obliterated Tank Graveyard After Ukrainian Strike Destroys Base

Footage shows Russian troops were recently forced to navigate through the wreckage of a destroyed refueling point, filled with charred tankers and debris, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ukrainian forces launched a devastating attack in the Luhansk region, obliterating at least four Russian T-80BVM tanks and a MAZ 531605 fuel tanker. Video shared by open-source intelligence (OSINT) accounts shows Russian soldiers wandering through the wreckage, visibly shocked by the destruction.