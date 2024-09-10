Father of Georgia High School Shooting Suspect 'Called Him Sissy' and 'Gifted AR-15-Style Rifle to Toughen Him Up'

A relative claims the father of accused Georgia school shooter Colt Gray believed his 14-year-old son was too "gentle," so he gifted him an AR-15-style rifle to "toughen him up," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to authorities, last Christmas, Colin Gray gave his son the assault rifle — the same weapon Gray is accused of using in the mass shooting at Apalachee High School on Sept. 4 that left two students and two teachers dead.

The victims in the mass shooting were identified as students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, and math teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Christina Irimie, 53. Nine other people — eight students and one teacher — were wounded in the attack.