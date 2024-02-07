James Gandolfini's Alcohol Abuse Led to Delayed Shoots During Later Seasons of 'The Sopranos,' Bombshell Book Claims
A new book has shed light on the personal struggles faced by James Gandolfini, the beloved star of the hit HBO series The Sopranos.
Written by a former location scout for the show, the book delves into the demons Gandolfini battled, including issues with alleged alcohol abuse, during the later seasons of the renowned series, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The book, On Locations: Lessons Learned from My Life On Set with The Sopranos and in the Film Industry, written by Mark Kamine, outlines the deteriorating state of Gandolfini's mental and physical health during the show's fifth season.
The author recalled a moment during filming when the cast and crew gathered at Monmouth Park racetrack in central New Jersey to film an episode centered around Tony Soprano's horse, Pie-O-My. Kamine highlights, "I am at the hotel bar when the crew member closest to Jim asks if I want to go down to Atlantic City with Jim and a few others." Atlantic City was around 80 miles away from where they were staying.
Kamine declined Gandolfini's offer and said, "The next morning, I'm not surprised when Jim cannot be roused."
According to the author, Gandolfini's discomfort with fame fueled his darker impulses. There were instances when he arrived on set hours late, cursing and struggling with his lines while consuming coffee, water, and other beverages.
The book portrayed the late actor as both "sheepish" and "churlish" when he made mistakes.
On another occasion, the former location scout highlights an interaction between Gandolfini and the owner of the famous "Soprano house" in North Caldwell, New Jersey, where the fictional Soprano family resided.
"Jim interrupts him to say, with more than a little regret, 'I'm really sorry, but my memory's kinda shot, and I don't remember, who are you?''
The author claims that the owner was hurt and shocked by Gandolfini's behavior.
Throughout the book, the author emphasizes the concerns expressed by HBO executives regarding Gandolfini's well-being. The network feared that the actor's alcohol and drug binges could lead to his premature death before the series concluded.
Gandolfini's personal struggles seriously impacted his reliability to the point where HBO reportedly held him financially responsible for any delays or cancellations caused by his lateness or excessive behavior.
Gandolfini died of a heart attack in 2013 at 51.
He was married to his second wife, actress Deborah Lin, and had two children with him.
His son Michael Gandolfini, who was 14 when he found his father dead in a Rome hotel room, ended up playing a young Tony Soprano in the HBO prequel film Many Saints of Newark in 2021.