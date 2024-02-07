James Gandolfini's Alcohol Abuse Led to Delayed Shoots During Later Seasons of 'The Sopranos,' Bombshell Book Claims

The book, On Locations: Lessons Learned from My Life On Set with The Sopranos and in the Film Industry, written by Mark Kamine, outlines the deteriorating state of Gandolfini's mental and physical health during the show's fifth season.

The author recalled a moment during filming when the cast and crew gathered at Monmouth Park racetrack in central New Jersey to film an episode centered around Tony Soprano's horse, Pie-O-My. Kamine highlights, "I am at the hotel bar when the crew member closest to Jim asks if I want to go down to Atlantic City with Jim and a few others." Atlantic City was around 80 miles away from where they were staying.

Kamine declined Gandolfini's offer and said, "The next morning, I'm not surprised when Jim cannot be roused."