'If I Went Tomorrow, It's OK': Bruce Springsteen Prepares to Die — as Rocker's Wife Patti Scialfa Reveals HER OWN Tragic Blood Cancer Battle
Bruce Springsteen doesn't plan on hanging up his guitar anytime soon, but he is already prepared for when the time inevitably comes.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 74-year-old rocker opened up about his mortality during the world premiere of his new documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band – the same documentary his wife Patti Scialfa, 71, first revealed her diagnosis with blood cancer.
The Boss told the crowd in Toronto on Sunday night: "If I went tomorrow, it's OK. What a f------ ride!"
As for Scialfa, she revealed she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2018.
The E Street Band singer confirmed her battle with blood cancer makes it difficult to tour and perform, and she did not attend the premiere of Road Diary at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend.
She said in the new film: "I've been performing with this band for 40 years. With those first performances, it felt so good to be back onstage. Touring has become a challenge for me.
"In 2018, Bruce and I were doing a play on Broadway. I was diagnosed with early stage multiple myeloma."
Scialfa continued: "This affects my immune system, so I have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go.
"Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs on stage, and that's been a treat. That's the new normal for me right now, and I'm OK with that."
The Come Tomorrow singer, who first joined the E Street Band in 1984, also discussed her and her superstar husband's relationship in Road Diary.
Scialfa said: "You can see a side of our relationship that you usually don't get to see. Being back onstage with Bruce is a blast. Every night at this tour gives the band a chance to celebrate."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the news Springsteen's wife of 33 years is battling blood cancer comes after the I'm on Fire hitmaker has struggled with health troubles of his own.
He was forced to postpone several shows last year after being diagnosed with peptic ulcer disease – which he described as a "monster" and a "b---- of a bellyache."
The Born to Run singer's team announced in a statement last September: "Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice.
"With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024."
Springsteen himself said: "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."
He later added: "Let me take a moment and thank my fans affected by our postponed shows for their understanding.
"I am deeply sorry but this belly thing, despite my ability to laugh at it, has been a monster and is still unfortunately rocking my internal world."
Springsteen and Scialfa married in 1991. They share sons Evan, 34, and Sam, 30, and daughter Jessica, 32.
Road Diary was directed by Thom Zimny and focuses on Springsteen's early years, his journey breaking into the music business, the official formation of the E Street Band in 1974 and the band's history through to this year.
The Thunder Road musician, in a recent teaser for the documentary, said: "Our new film, Road Diary, will take you on a journey from behind the scenes at rehearsals to shows that we performed all around the world this year.
"You'll get to experience a little bit of the fun and the magic that we get to experience every night."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Springsteen and Scialfa's team for comment.
