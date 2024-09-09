'If I Went Tomorrow, It's OK': Bruce Springsteen Prepares to Die — as Rocker’s Wife Patti Scialfa Reveals HER OWN Tragic Blood Cancer Battle

Bruce Springsteen doesn't plan on hanging up his guitar anytime soon, but he is already prepared for when the time inevitably comes.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 74-year-old rocker opened up about his mortality during the world premiere of his new documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band – the same documentary his wife Patti Scialfa, 71, first revealed her diagnosis with blood cancer.

The Boss told the crowd in Toronto on Sunday night: "If I went tomorrow, it's OK. What a f------ ride!"