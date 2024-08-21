Ulcer-Stricken Bruce Springsteen 'Forced to Kick Booze to Save His Life': 'He's Totally Changed Lifestyles and Will Do Anything to Get Back His Health'
Bruce Springsteen is putting his rock and roll lifestyle on the back burner.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a recent health crisis has scared the Born in the USA singer straight.
A source said: “He's made some serious life changes, totally cleaned up his diet and cut out all the booze. He's willing to do whatever it takes to get his health back."
The lifestyle changes come after Springsteen, 74, was forced to cancel multiple concerts across the US due to a crippling peptic ulcer.
The Dancing in the Dark crooner opened up about how the ulcer was affecting his ability to perform.
He said: "You sing with your diaphragm.
"You know, my diaphragm was hurting so bad that when I went to make the effort to sing, it was killing me, so I literally couldn't sing at all."
Even with the agonizing ulcer, sources say The Boss has refused to quit touring.
They said: "Being on stage is everything to him.
"He pushed himself to get back to his fans as soon as possible."
But perhaps he pushed himself too much too soon. Springsteen's body gave out again earlier this year, forcing him to cancel even more concerts, and his management claimed it was due to "vocal issues".
This time, Springsteen chose to get serious about overhauling his lifestyle.
A source said: "It was a huge wake-up call for him.
"He's finally started listening to his body and taking better care of himself."
Springsteen's wife, Patti Scialfa, 71, who is also a member of his E Street Band and the mother of his three children, Evan, 34, Jessica, 32, and Samuel, 30, urged the aging rocker to put his health first.
An insider said: "Patti understands music drives him, and she shares that passion, but she's the first to remind him that his family needs him healthy even more than his fans do."
As Springsteen returns to performing, he promised his family that he wouldn't sacrifice his health for the sake of the stage.
The insider said: "It wasn't too long ago when he couldn't even sing – he was too sick – and his stomach hurt too much from the peptic ulcer.
"Since then, he's changed his diet and is not sweating the small stuff because stress is a killer.
"He's watching his diet and incorporating foods that are high in fiber and low in saturated fats.
"And not even a sip of wine! Alcohol is a no-no. He's getting to bed early, getting plenty of rest. Anyone can see he's a changed man."
Springsteen is currently on tour with his E Street Band.
They are performing in Philadelphia in August and Baltimore in September.
Following a short break, they will play in Canada in November.
